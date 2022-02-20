'Love and light': Life lessons will help guide Deitche during Family Relations internship

La'Kendra Deitche had ambitious plans following her graduation from Purdue University Fort Wayne last June. If you read about her on these pages, you won't be surprised to learn the determination that carried her through unimaginable struggle resulted in a successful start to law school and landed her a local clerkship this summer.

When Deitche completes second-semester classes at Maurer School of Law at Indiana University Bloomington in May, she will return to Fort Wayne to clerk for Allen Superior Court Judge Lori Morgan. The judge, coincidentally, oversaw Deitche's adult adoption in her former post as magistrate. Appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb last May, Morgan oversees the Family Relations Division, handling cases involving juvenile delinquency, Children in Need of Services, adoptions and more.

“It's an amazing opportunity on so many levels,” Deitche said in a recent interview. “I have a soft spot for these kids because of my own experience.”

Morgan sees it as an amazing opportunity, as well.

“She is a shining star,” the judge said of Deitche. “We are delighted to have her.”

Morgan said she hopes to have her new clerk sitting in on proceedings in the courtroom, drafting orders, doing legal research and, possibly, participating in mediation sessions.

“I'll give her as much as she feels she's able to do,” the judge said. “She's a real go-getter, so I don't think there's anything that I give her that she would not be up to the task of handling.”

Deitche's initial exposure to the legal system was from a very different perspective. It came through the child protection system, through juvenile delinquency and, eventually, through her adoption at age 26. Marianne and Joe Deitche, two of her former South Side High School teachers, legally became her parents in 2019. They provided the first stability she experienced after a childhood and adolescence of abuse, abandonment and undiagnosed epilepsy.

At the time of her adoption, Deitche had her sights on law school. Morgan, the first Black woman to serve as an Allen County judge, shared some advice with her at the time. Now, Morgan believes Deitche has something to share with others.

“She won't be approaching things from the perspective of having read a book about how to handle cases,” the judge said. “She has real-life experiences that other people have not had. She knows the perspective of the children and the families that other people don't have. That's a huge benefit.”

Likewise, Deitche sees a benefit in clerking for Morgan.

“It's an opportunity for me to learn from someone who looks like me,” she said. “When we talk about increasing diversity in the legal industry, not many people have an opportunity to work for someone who looks like them and who understands their perspective a little bit more. I'm grateful for that.”

Since graduating from PFW, Deitche has completed the Indiana Supreme Court's Conference for Legal Education Opportunity Summer Institute, a rigorous six-week program designed to immerse underrepresented students in courses simulating first-year law studies.

The first semester of law school was challenging, but Deitche said she felt she was well prepared for the academic challenge. In addition to her studies, she is involved with the Black Law Student Association, the Protective Order Project and the Incarcerated Individuals Legal Assistance Project. She also is on the board of the Public Interest Law Foundation.

Not all has gone smoothly. Deitche's epileptic seizures, which she had under control while living with the Deitches, have returned with her stressful schedule. She applied for a seizure-response service dog, trained to sense a medical emergency or to respond if its owner falls.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised about $3,400 of the $20,000 required for training a dog through Indianapolis-based Medical Mutts.

The service dog plan is a good example of Deitche's strong resolve. Faced with another obstacle, she's again finding a way around it.

Renee Albright, one of Deitche's high school teachers, offered an observation about her former student when I spoke with her last summer:

“Somehow, there's something in that young lady that has kept her leaning toward light,” Albright said. “She knew to lean toward healthy; to lean toward love and light.”

It's tough to find any love and light in the heart-breaking cases that often come before Allen Superior Court's Family Relations Division, but Deitche's work with Judge Morgan will undoubtedly bring a touch of both.

Karen Francisco retired in 2021 as editorial page editor of The Journal Gazette.