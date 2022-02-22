The need to read

“Think, and feel.”

My 10th grade English teacher, Dottie Heminger, told me this when I protested the way I felt white people were portrayed in a novel under discussion in English class. “Don't react,” she went on. “Don't defend. Don't try and get out of what you're experiencing here by getting irritated. Instead, just think and feel.”

Facing the emotions and thoughts of my awkward teenage self was very likely the last place I would have voluntarily placed myself, so instead I rebuffed.

“But this isn't at all who I am, and it's not who anyone in my family has been. Why should I feel guilty for the past, for actions that aren't my own?”

I had cast myself in the role of “discriminated white person,” one who was constantly (in her perspective at 15) shamed for her heritage and for the racial injustices that she took no part in.

I felt I was on the right side here: I was bringing up points that were valid and thumbing my nose at acclaimed literature in the course curriculum.

In my usual nerdy style, which turns out to be outlandishly clichéd, I was that unique female rebel. I clenched my fist to my side and silently commended myself for being the unpopular voice against the adult administration. Way to fight the power, Jama.

However, the response that came back from my teacher made me feel anything but feminist and fierce. Tapping her nails stoically on the desk, as if she were summoning the patience from the depths of the lacquered wood, she strolled over to my seat and leaned over me. Leveling her eyes with mine, she held an intent gaze as I felt the warmth flood into my cheeks.

“This,” she said measuredly, “isn't about you.”

I opened my mouth to retort, but nothing came out. Deflated, knocked out of my recently claimed self-righteousness, I simply stared back.

“You're thinking of how this makes you feel, but that's the easy part. Everyone starts there. Now you need to think and feel. What place was the character at that she felt this way? What place was the author at when they felt this piece had to be written? What time in history was this that it caused such an uprising of emotion in people to react, that even printing the thoughts was so profound that it couldn't be spoken let alone written? Think, not of what you're feeling by reading it, but what others who live it must be feeling.”

The book was “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker. It became one of my favorites, now on the list of banned books in the latest polarizing wave of whitewashing that's been sweeping the nation.

As I read of bills being proposed (and in some states passing) to rid the “spread of radical and racist ideologies to students,” or to “cease the guilt of students who may feel uncomfortable by the contents,” I feel my heart clench for what I realize is truly happening here.

A political move to keep democracy torn is the obvious answer, but perhaps the more important one is that it could very well be the greatest blow to human empathy at its most vulnerable stage of development.

I remember reading Margaret Atwood's “The Handmaid's Tale” so many times that I wore the cover off the spine. I understood to my marrow the feelings of oppression, of female expectation, of the double standards in society. Atwood had said aloud so many feelings I had at that point in my life, not only as a victim of sexual assault but as a woman just beginning to navigate a world that was not created to her advantage.

As the discussion in class of the book came up, a young man who sat in front of me voiced the now-popular “not all men!” argument, to which I tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Don't respond; think and feel.”

We had a long discussion that day, which I'm sure I persuaded him of nothing, but nonetheless I was able to leave that class with Margaret's words clutched between my fingers as I bravely walked down the hall. I didn't need him to agree with me; the book proved there were others like me. I was not alone.

The banning of books, the banning of creation, of speech and thoughts is so far from the America that was founded and what we have aspired to that I can't believe the era I've been thrown back to by writing to defend against it.

As a mother, I have every right to approve of what my children's minds are exposed to. But, oh, what amazing things I've discovered as a parent when instead of shielding, they've actually opened up their minds. The conversations, the viewpoints, the ... humanity my children have found from books that will shape and refine, support or deny, worlds they've never known.

As a child of color. A refugee. A survivor of genocide.

Or the worlds they may know all too well as teenagers.

Of solitude. Of belittlement. Of being an outcast.

And the world they may one day find themselves in.

Surviving, fighting, discriminated against, steadfast, failing and persevering.

Banning books not only takes away our children's ability to empathize and to understand each other, but also their right to fully find and understand themselves.

Before you do this, I implore you as I was so many years ago: Please, think. And feel.