Empathy emergency

Last week, I traveled to Indianapolis to raise my voice in opposition to House Bill 1134, the bill immersed in white-hot controversy.

Along with more than 200 other organizational leaders, community members, parents and teachers, I waited patiently that evening to be heard in a theater set up to fail.

Knowing HB 1134 would draw people away from families and jobs to voice concerns on the Senate floor, the Education Committee leaders stacked the afternoon agenda with several other bills, leaving HB 1134 for last.

They started with a long-winded explanation, stating we would end at 6:30 p.m., no matter how few of the 200 had the chance to speak.

By the end of the evening, about three dozen people out of the 200 who had invested time and money to travel to the “people's house” were given a chance to speak.

Ironically, one of the earlier bills discussed proposed a mandated rule requiring school boards to allow community members to talk for a minimum of three minutes each, no matter how many people requested time to voice opinions.

The last teacher to speak at 6:30 p.m. was inspiring, and those in the chamber applauded; however, the committee chair slammed his gavel with strict vigor and shouted at the group: “No clapping! Remember the decorum of this chamber!”

I felt like a child in a classroom trying not to break out laughing. He was disproportionately angry. The teachers in the room remained calm throughout the five-hour session, knowing they would not have the chance to share their own stories.

I thought to myself, “This guy couldn't survive for one hour in front of a classroom, yet he's fighting for a law that will break teachers down to the point of causing a mass exodus from the profession.”

I want to share the testimony I prepared.

It is important to note the U.S. surgeon general shared an Advisory on Youth Mental Health in December 2020.

The report shared that there were more than 6,000 youth suicide deaths in our country in 2020. Emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher for adolescent girls than in the previous year.

With these statistics coming to light, we know our youth are in crisis. The authors could not have written HB 1134 at a more difficult time for students and teachers. It is dangerous, and it is going to cost lives.

(This statement only covers a fraction of what is wrong with HB 1134, but given only three minutes to speak, I decided to drive home a point I haven't heard much from others.)

I am the founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization The School Care Team. Since July 2021, our team has worked in 52 schools across 13 counties in northeast Indiana.

Our programs have impacted 10,000 students, and we have trained almost 2,000 teachers to strengthen trauma-informed school culture and promote positive mental health supports.

We hear messages from teachers and students that echo what Indiana's lieutenant governor stated during the governor's Agenda Address. The amount of panic, anxiety, suicide ideation, depression and self-harm experienced by children in schools today is greater than what teachers have ever seen.

One silver lining of the pandemic is that many districts have started to embrace programs that promote mental, emotional and social health.

In 2020, schools suddenly sent students home with their lockers and desks still filled with personal belongings. Most students never returned to those classrooms.

Some students went home to quarantine in brutal and abusive environments. Whether the bill's authors intended it or not, without even reaching the stage of a final vote, HB 1134 has already caused severe and lasting harm to both students and teachers.

Because of HB 1134's language threatening schools and teachers, some districts have already decided to stop implementing suicide prevention and trauma support programs. The bill has already turned school leaders away from cultivating classroom cultures that include social skill education, emotional understanding and mental health promotion.

Our team conducts a lesson that prompts students to envision their ideal life. We ask them to name a superpower they wish to obtain. Some say the power of invisibility or super-strength, but what surprised our team most was that so many students said they hoped for the power of empathy.

What does that even mean, to wish for empathy? You may think humans are innately empathetic.

Students explained they want to feel cared for and want to learn how they can become more caring to others.

In my 33 years as a teacher and youth worker, I have never heard students ask for help to learn how to develop empathy.

They are asking now. HB 1134 creates ambiguity and fear around teaching humanistic concepts such as empathy and equity.

Empathy led me to my second career. On the day I struggled to decide whether or not to accept a new job offer that would result in my leaving the teaching profession, I saw a girl running down the sidewalk as I drove past her.

She couldn't have been more than 7 years old, maybe in first grade. Her arms were wrapped around the chest of who I assumed was her little brother. He was only a toddler in a diaper, legs dangling just above the sidewalk as his big sister held him the best she could.

The little girl's face was distressed. Something awful must have happened to her that morning, but she chose to be brave.

She also chose to run toward a school. She was running to a school because that's where she knew she would be safe. That's where she knew she could get help.

Schools are so much more than a center for academic input. It is the place where some children feel value and care. It is the only place some children can learn about their value and potential because they do not have supportive adults at home.

Our youngest and most vulnerable have no voice in the Senate among disconnected legislators.

These are the students who have been harmed already. The teachers who are still working to serve them, still working through the overwhelming uncertainties caused by the pandemic, are exhausted and gathering in masses to say, loud and clear, that they can no longer endure this harm.

Legislators, do the right thing: Repair the damage and kill this bill.