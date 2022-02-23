Weighing in on 'Pillars of Hope' can help us grasp King's vision

“Being truthful about the state of our nation and world does not equal losing hope. Hope sees truth and still believes in better. That which dismisses or does not seek truth, but grins, saying 'it will be OK,' is naiveté, not hope.”

– Rev. Bernice King

It is becoming undeniably clear that Fort Wayne is working to show that Black lives matter, but also that the words of Martin Luther King, Jr. should not be treated as simply idle chatter.

Like the iconic bridge that bears his name, our community will soon have another memorial to this sainted member of the civil rights hall of fame. “Pillars of Hope” will serve as another harmonious rope that assists people of goodwill with their efforts to cope.

No, we have yet to reach equality's destination, but this new interactive memorial demonstrates a heightened level of determination. At a time when King's words seem to be lost, “Pillars of Hope” sends the signal that our community is willing to take a stand regardless of the cost.

History will record that he only visited the city for one single night, and yet his words challenged us to board the brotherhood flight. He came to a city that was deeply divided, but for a single night a spirit of interfaith collaboration peacefully presided. For one night the victory over injustice seemed to be in sight. For one night our community seemed positioned to do what was right. For one night the future seemed hopeful and bright.

And yet here we are nearly 60 years later, and the need for his vision of shared humanity has never been greater. It has become categorically clear that if the words of King are ever to reign, then they must be seen and heard over and over again.

“Pillars of Hope” sends a salient signal that our city wants the spirit of inclusion to be a focal point of our moral scope. The monument reaches into infinity, with the hope that one day we will walk together with a sense of affinity.

It is constructed of steel, sending the signal that justice delayed has not broken his words' will. In the night it will be bathed in light, conveying the reality that not even the darkness can diminish his words' might.

I was humbled to be a part of the selection committee and see the memorial as yet another step toward realizing a sense of equity. But for it to be a true endeavor of community, everyone must see the choosing of imprinted words as a golden opportunity.

The choosing of words is critical, so this is no time for any of us to sit back and be cynical. Let your voice be heard by going to the following selection link and let us know what you think (surveymonkey.com/r/7VPMBX3).

King once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.” “Pillars of Hope” is another step toward healing our community of its racial blight.

We hope to hear from you soon.