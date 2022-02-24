ACPL's master plan forsakes city's south side

The Allen County Public Library is seriously considering shutting down and selling its Shawnee branch on the south side.

The reasoning includes: You can't see it from major streets, parking and accessibility are poor, the building is leaky, its heating and cooling systems are inefficient, it lacks full ADA compliance, the interior is not flexible nor well set up and it is generally dark inside. It doesn't have enough electrical outlets, wired PC connections or adequate workspaces at the public computers.

Amen.

I used to go there a lot, but I am allergic to mold and mildew. Its HVAC system constantly gurgles like it has an annoying tickle in its throat. COVID-era hours don't help.

By all means, sell it. But please don't walk away from the south side.

How many of Shawnee's negatives could be overcome by retrofitting existing space in the area? I'd recommend an empty building or storefront in Southgate Plaza.

Neither option on the library master plan under consideration calls for a branch in the area south of downtown to serve already-underserved, low-income residents. Where are the kids who walk or bike to Shawnee for homework going to go? Where are my older neighbors going to go?

This branch used to be known for its collection of books in Spanish. I've seen whole families there, browsing the selection. Before COVID-19, my neighborhood association used it for our annual meeting.

The current plans call for those children, grandparents, families and neighborhood groups to be served by buildings either across the St. Marys River in Wayne-dale or across U.S. 27 and Anthony Boulevard near Wayne Trace.

The option to expand the Hessen Cassel and Wayne-dale branches could cost $95 million to $102 million; the option including a new southeast branch has a price tag of $108 million to $115 million.

I implore library officials not to walk away from this area. The Shawnee building was never very visible, was always dark and in retrospect probably never should have been tucked away in that beautiful grove of trees in the first place.

This is an issue of equity. At their best, libraries help build community. They offer equal access to ethnic and racial minorities and people with disabilities. They allow equal access to those who want information about scholarships, how to create a business, how to gain mastery of a new language. They champion literacy.

The master plan talks about replacing the Dupont branch on the north side with two new libraries and replacing the southwest Aboite branch with a brand-new building.

I get why library officials want to follow the money and development, but I am making a plea for an area of town where a library isn't a want – it is a need.

We who live on the south side want what everyone else wants. We want something that is attractive and easy to use – a flexible facility that serves those who want to work, learn and play. A place that feels welcoming.

I am glad library officials say nothing is set in stone. I will be happier when I see a third option that includes us.