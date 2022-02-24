Waste solution

As Mayor Tom Henry works to find a new company to handle our city's residential waste removal and seeks to change inflexible rules from the state legislature that have forced a disastrous lowest-bidder selection process, it is time to expand how we think about and deal with the waste we generate.

Fort Wayne's population is more than 265,752. The EPA estimates each person generates around 219 pounds of food waste annually. This comes to roughly 58,199,688 pounds (29,100 tons) of compostable material going into the landfill. (This is from households and does not include compostable waste generated by businesses and organizations.)

The waste is equivalent to 39,692,187 net pounds of carbon dioxide that could be sequestered in the ground through composting, instead of emitted into the air.

Food and other compost-able materials take up more than half the space in a landfill, and the conditions of a landfill do not promote decomposition. Composting this waste prevents massive amounts of methane from being leached into the atmosphere when the food eventually breaks down in the anaerobic conditions of a landfill.

The landfill is like a malignant tumor that we feed rather than surgically remove.

We can do much better than this. We must start moving toward a zero-waste society in northeast Indiana.

This is not a fringe idea. Companies such as GM and other area manufacturers have been moving toward “no waste to landfill” facilities for several years.

Business is leading the way and we need to pay attention.

We need to make it too expensive to waste valuable nutrients that could be going to area farms, community gardens, conservation projects, city parks and neighborhood regeneration. We can do this by raising tipping fees, which have not been changed in many years. Even a slight increase could help fund a municipal pilot opt-in composting program in parts of Fort Wayne where we have the highest numbers of households composting food scraps and yard waste with our company weekly.

People are moving to Fort Wayne because of Henry's, and the City Council's, economic development leadership and efforts. It is long overdue that the ecological aspects of this increased development be seriously addressed and become a fundamental component of further progress.

I speak to transplants all the time who come from Seattle; Portland, Oregon; New York City; the Bay Area; New England; and overseas who have municipal composting as a way of life and miss the livability of the places they came from. (I moved back to Indiana from Copenhagen, Denmark, self-proclaimed green capital of the world, and experienced extreme dismay at how far behind things are here.)

They expect this amenity and are shocked when they get here and realize that not even our recycling program works. At best, 30% of the recycling actually gets recycled while a whopping 70% is landfilled.

We need a transparent recycling system that does what it says and recycles 100% every day. We need to attract businesses that will capitalize on the abundance of material to be transformed into new goods and services.

Clean air and a safe place to live are birthrights of every Hoosier. For too long, we have had the approach in this state that to have a thriving economy, we have to allow greater waste in our air, water and land.

We are now seeing the negative effects of this approach as Indiana sits at the bottom of so many lists for everything from manufacturing wages (bottom third of states) to a healthy environment (air quality rank: 48).

If we don't act, we may not continue to attract highly talented people who expect more than Indiana's business as usual.

The Rust Belt brain drain has been reversed in our corner of the state, and we must keep the momentum going.

Now is the time to change. Now is the time to take bold action and make Fort Wayne an even better place to raise a family and run a business.

We need citywide composting to start as soon as possible.