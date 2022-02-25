Visitability tool of inclusion in buildings' construction

For most of us, the word “home” means a place of safety, comfort and protection. Our home is part of our identity, often the single most important component of our self-image.

This singular importance of “home” is why homelessness and poverty threatening homelessness are among the most corrosive threats to the integrity of our social structure.

Consequently, the affordability of safe and secure housing is a defining characteristic of a civilization. Further, for individuals with disabilities, safe, secure and affordable housing must also provide an accessible space, one that is equipped with those features that make it livable.

The demanding characteristics of “affordability” and “accessibility” often obscure and overshadow a much more fundamental housing characteristic: visitability.

What is a visitable house? Very simply, a structure with at least one zero-step, 36-inch-wide entrance, interior doorways that all offer 32 inches or more of clear passage, and the presence on the ground floor of a half-bath that is both wheelchair-accessible and allows the door to close, is a visitable house.

Remarkably, these characteristics, when incorporated into the initial design of a house, are achievable at essentially zero additional cost compared to structures that do not meet these requirements.

The benefits to a community of visitable housing cannot be overstated.

Individuals with disabilities can freely visit friends, confident they can enter and enjoy a friend's home. This means that individuals with disabilities can sustain and deepen friendships across the entire social spectrum.

The lives of people who are not disabled and who are friends of individuals with disabilities are enriched by the diversity of their relationships.

For too long, the lack of architectural inclusiveness in our communities has diminished the stunning abilities and outstanding talents of individuals with disabilities.

In a society with an aging population, the features of a visitable house encourage the sustained independence of the aging homeowner, making the use of assistance devices (wheelchairs, rollators and walkers) completely practical.

Additionally, the visit-ability of a house supports the recovery from an accident or injury as well as from debilitating illnesses. Further, the visitability of a structure provides support when an individual confronts the challenges of a chronic disease.

Unlike other parts of our world, we are only beginning to appreciate the longevity of our structures.

Over the course of time, a structure that is not visitable may undergo multiple retrofits as it is adapted to the needs of successive inhabitants.

Remodeling multiple times to achieve the desired configuration may result in undoing and redoing the same modification to meet the needs of the house's inhabitants. A visitable design would, at the very least, reduce if not eliminate the need for multiple modifications.

Finally, we should note that the characteristics of visitable design offer significant advantages to all inhabitants at all stages of life. A zero-step entrance facilitates the use of a child stroller or the delivery of packages, furniture and appliances. Doors that allow 32 inches or more of clear passage greatly aid the rearrangement of furnishings.

In effect, visitability is an enhancement of livability.