With gratitude

At the beginning of each semester, I give my students a brief overview of my professional credentials. I then ask them what they'd like to know about me.

Some have asked why I moved to Indiana from Brooklyn; others have asked whether I fish or hunt. But this semester I was asked what my first job was.

I wasn't sure what they meant. After I got my PhD, my first job was as senior fellow at the American Medical Association.

But as a teenager, I couldn't remember if my first job was as a dishwasher at Ponderosa or as a busboy at that hole-in-the-wall BBQ place.

This got me thinking about all the jobs I've had: the street department of Lee's Summit, Topsy's Popcorn, the ER at Evanston Northwestern Hospital, Cudahy Library at Drake University and the Center for Applied Ethics at Loyola University Chicago.

But that list doesn't include all the temp jobs I had (at law offices and an ISP), or the ones where I routinely dealt with customers: TCBY, Baskin Robbins, Pizza Hut, Blockbuster, Raccoon River Brewing Company, Paul Revere's Pizza and the front desk of Herriott Hall.

For some reason, thinking about this got me thinking about thanking people for their service. It's a common thing to thank veterans for their service, but I also think we should be thanking other people for their service.

While military personnel in the line of fire risk dying, many others serve us through the way they live and work.

With three children who have had some excellent teachers, I immediately think we should be thanking our children's teachers more often than we do. Many or most are doing a job that pays less than they could make elsewhere in the job market, are working hours far beyond 4, and carry the blame for things over which they have no control.

For the care they take and the extra hours they put in, I thank them.

As a family of readers, I am ever grateful for librarians. Both those who work with the public and those who work behind the scenes, they help bring the joys of a great story or a helpful how-to book to the life of anyone who wants it.

Over the past two years of the pandemic, I have come to appreciate even more the emotional toll physicians, nurses, CNAs, PAs, home health aides, social workers and all the other health care workers have shouldered. I am grateful to those who have borne more than their fair share of the pandemic's cost.

Not least of all, I am grateful for those working any kind of customer service and who work as part of the supply chain. From delivery drivers to meat slicers at the deli, from stockers to cashiers, from wait staff to custodians, from long haul truckers to dock workers, I am grateful for all they do.

If there's one lesson that the past two years have taught us, it's that our economy relies on them all so fundamentally and yet fails to compensate them for their value. Since I cannot increase their wages, the least I can do is offer them my courtesy and gratitude.

Finally, I am grateful to you, readers, for taking the time over the past two years to read my columns and provide your feedback – some of which has been meaningful – and to The Journal Gazette for providing me with this opportunity to share my perspectives and insights, as limited as they may be.

Thank you.