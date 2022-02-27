Clarke's a legacy well worth leaving

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Philanthropy is a very serious business, but it also captures the imagination and touches the heart. It is deeply connected to people and to research and to results, and it also provides a “get up in the morning with a grin” kind of feeling. It's a selective process – tough decisions, hard choices, designated funding – not for the faint of heart.

And when I think of philanthropy, I remember Paul Clarke.

Paul and his wife Helen came to Fort Wayne in 1954 for his new role as the corporate attorney for North American Van Lines. Already in his 50s, Paul enjoyed the adventure and enthusiasm of a new job and a new city. He was an active participant in community affairs, holding leadership roles, and played a key role in the growth of his company.

By 1970, Paul was ready for a new challenge. He retired from North American and took on the role of executive director of the Fort Wayne Community Foundation, which he had previously served as board chairman. It was obvious he brought enthusiasm and a sort of joyful expectation to this group, and he began to explore and to use his personal resources for it.

In 1971, Paul and Helen began their contributions to the Community Foundation. When, later, Barbara Burt assumed – to his delight – the role of executive director, Paul stayed involved. He also recruited Joyce Schlatter as a volunteer grant adviser – one of his best ideas, he would later say.

By the close of 1991, Paul and Helen had donated more than $8 million to the Community Foundation for the Advised Clarke Endowment Fund. He was considering another $8 million, but the foundation could not accept more than $2 million of that without jeopardizing its public charity status. And so, in 1992, Paul created a subsidiary foundation, the Paul Clarke Foundation, to operate for 15 years before its assets flowed in to the Clarke Endowment Fund.

Philanthropy can get complicated!

At that point, in 1992, Paul arranged a meeting with me. He asked that I serve with him as co-adviser to the Clarke Endowment and as president and a board member of the Paul Clarke Foundation. And thus began my close association with this man whom I grew to admire and to cherish.

Paul was such a character in so many ways. He had an elfin humor, an ironic wit and a somewhat crusty outward appearance that could dissolve into a delightful ornery grin at any moment.

He was also a man deeply committed to helping others and to making Fort Wayne a stronger, more concerned city. He believed in the concept of charitable giving and thought the community foundation is the key to its effectiveness, in that it has the ability to judge funding priorities.

Paul himself lived in a very modest way. And he was always gleeful when he got a bargain. His office space in his later years just delighted him.

Helen Keenan gave him a room in a little upstairs office next to the now-downtown Arby's. And when that building was torn down, Ivan Lebamoff gave him a “deal” on a second floor space in the Macedonian Building.

He also loved driving his little red sports car, and when he climbed into it, you felt the same youthfulness he must have felt.

Paul died in 1997 at the age of 96. His estate left even more funds to the Clarke Endowment, and so the legacy he leaves will live on.

It is my strongest wish that all of us – and the generations to come – will know that Paul Clarke made Fort Wayne a better place just because he was here. He was a man whose life truly made a difference, really a one-of-a-kind guy.

Harriett Ins-keep is the president of The Journal Gazette Foundation.