Toward a nurturing community

Do you remember looking back at pictures of when you were a young child and recall being there?

There's a photo of me standing beside my mother, while feeding a squirrel in our front yard; although I was only 18 months, every time I see it, I literally feel the care and safety given by my mom, a SAHM (stay-at-home mom).

Fast forward 20 years.

Before my marriage to my husband, I was a single mom working full time, barely making ends meet. Despite the family help I had, child care was utilized a couple of days a week. The financial burden it caused me and the stress of paying for each bill was sadly reflected in my parenting.

Luckily, I persevered thanks to the care and love provided by my family.

To use my experiences to help others, I joined the local Habitat for Humanity team. I connected individually with many single moms in the program and remember one situation well.

After a year in her Habitat home, I asked a partner family to coffee to hear how homeownership was going. She brought her 3-year-old daughter, who quietly sat while we talked.

During the conversation, she shared the struggle she was having with child care. Her full-time employer had ample work and not enough workers. She loved her job and wanted to help, but it would put her above the cutoff to receive government child care assistance.

When she mentioned how much child care would be without it, I gasped. I voiced the desire to see her ultimately rise above and make enough money to afford it. However, we both knew it wasn't in reach.

At that moment, my perception changed, and the need for affordable child care became glaringly evident. And not just child care, but also early childhood education.

Today, more than ever, we need to encourage, care for and love our children, specifically in the early years.

Studies show the human brain develops faster during the first five years of life than at any other time. Neural pathways are formed and reinforced by positive relationships or negatively affected by adverse childhood experiences. During this time of brain development, more than a million connections are made every second.

The benefits of children being cared for through early childhood education are many.

Studies prove economic, mental, emotional and physical health. National long-term studies have found that children who participated in early childhood education are 40% less likely to drop out of school and 50% less likely to be placed in special education.

It is imperative for communities, policymakers and individuals to prioritize the need to have our children well-nurtured.

In 2013, the Indiana Early Learning Advisory Committee was formed to combat the two-thirds of Indiana children who need child care.

This committee states, “Early childhood education is a proven long-term investment that stimulates economic growth and ensures future prosperity. Right now, every dollar put toward early childhood education is both an educational and economic stimulus for American families – creating jobs and enabling parents to earn while their children learn. Economists have found that high-quality early childhood education offers one of the highest returns of any public investment – more than $7 for every dollar spent.”

But the need is great, and the question remains, “How can we help?”

Recently, 13 female community leaders came together at a local Policy Circle meeting where we discussed this very issue. Opinions surrounding the need for more government funding were shared, while others communicated the importance and benefits of moms staying home with their children.

With today's market for talent attraction in the private sector, much discussion focused on the idea of companies including child care services for their employees.

Personally, my wish is to see the people of the community rise and help address the need – potentially through nonprofit work and volunteerism.

Ultimately, something needs to be done. We may not have the answers, but the more awareness and conversations we can create will lead to solutions.

I'm raising my hand to seek ways to strengthen our children for a better tomorrow. My hope is that you do, too.

All it takes is one person to make a difference.

Lindsay Hannah is director of corporate investment for Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and a co-leader of the Fort Wayne Policy Circle.