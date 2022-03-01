City remains in limbo on trash pickup

Now what? What do we do in the meantime?

The mayor's announcement that the city will hire a new garbage provider this summer has been accompanied by a deafening silence regarding how the troubled garbage service system will operate for the foreseeable future.

Either the mayor and his administration have a plan they aren't communicating, or they naively believe Red River will successfully get over the finish line by shoveling $1.9 million of additional cash into Red River management's pockets.

I remain concerned that if the plan is simply to pay Red River's bankruptcy ransom, service could substantially devolve further. Therefore, I publicly am laying out the following questions in hopes of receiving a thoughtful, public explanation.

First, and most importantly, Red River doesn't presently have enough drivers, and spring is when they seasonally lose several drivers. From experience, construction companies begin their seasonal projects, drivers are heavily recruited, many leave, and spring results in a drop in Red River's service.

Red River realistically can't recruit new drivers (the labor market for drivers is historically tight), and every Red River driver knows the company's days are numbered.

Red River began the year about 80% staffed, anecdotally has lost nearly 10% of its drivers the past two months, and will normally lose another 10% in the spring. The tight labor market and dramatic circumstances surrounding the transition could plausibly push even more drivers to other employers.

Red River's drivers are the most essential workers in Fort Wayne right now. What are we doing to show them appreciation and keep them?

Second, the service gap has been admirably filled by city employees and city vehicles. As winter gives way to spring, the seasonal needs of the city will compete for these assets. For example, won't the Parks Department need to pick up garbage in the parks as patrons come back?

Third, the most densely populated parts of the city are the most frequently missed because Red River struggles to pick up alleys. Many in the urban core are languishing with their garbage and recycling for weeks and, according to some recent reports, have been waiting for more than a month. These reports frequently reference animals boring into the garbage bags as bins overfill.

This will be more problematic as the weather changes. The Allen County Health Department is cognizant of the health repercussions; last year they experienced a quantifiable uptick in pest complaints. Germ-carrying animals, and accompanying health threats, will increase exponentially if garbage continues to routinely overflow alley bins.

What are we doing to avoid overflowing bins and deter pests?

Let's not forget, soon piles of garbage sitting around for days will begin to stink – badly – as the weather warms. What will a walk around the neighborhood be like in the late spring and early summer?

Finally, I wonder whether burnout sets in before the summer transition. To even achieve the semblance of service provided so far this year, Red River employees have had to pull a tremendous amount of overtime. Obviously, so have city employees. Do we really expect these workers to keep working six days a week without taking vacations, slowing down or quitting?

Over the past couple of months, I pleaded that the garbage situation had devolved into an emergency and laid out tough choices the mayor should swiftly implement. Instead, he has insisted that giving Red River more money and making a change later in the year is all that needs to be done.

Regardless, the community needs more information so we can again have hope. The community needs to see leadership from the mayor, not more window-dressing from hired hands.

Why should we believe the system will successfully make it to the transition? Again, what do we do in the meantime?