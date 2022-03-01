Flood of information

About two years ago, I started using the Rivergreenway almost daily.

This has caused me to start paying much more attention to local flooding. The past two weeks have been a bit crazy with the snow, mid-50s warm spell, then back to freezing and snow.

One day last week I ran into something new to me: a flooded area of the path that had frozen. Somehow, the river level had gone down, so the frozen water on the path was disconnected from the river.

It looked like a mini version of a retreating glacier. I felt like I had briefly been transported 20,000 years into the past.

The flooding the past two weeks hasn't been dramatic. I didn't hear of any streets closing or widespread house flooding. Nevertheless, seeing that strange flooding on the Rivergreenway reminded me of a scientific and economic study of flooding and wetlands I ran across a few weeks ago. The study was done by two scientists, at Columbia University and UC Berkeley.

The problem they studied was this: Severe rains cause flood damage. Wetlands help reduce this damage by storing rainwater and slowly releasing it to rivers. When a wetland is removed, flood damages go up.

These scientists aimed to measure this connection – wetlands and flood damage – with hard numbers. Jumping to the conclusion, each hectare of lost wetlands causes, on average, at least $2,300 of increased flood damage every year.

Wetlands are regulated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under the Clean Water Act. The expense of this protection is significant and well documented. The benefits, however, are not well documented.

In June 2020, the EPA established a new rule that would narrow the definition of protected wetlands to just those areas connected by surface water. The amount of protected wetlands would decrease by about 50%.

Isolated wetlands, where there is no surface water connection, are not truly isolated. Water runs through the ground into rivers. It is precisely this path, for example, that helps reduce flooding.

The scientists aimed to measure the economic loss caused by flooding. The federal government, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, runs the National Flood Insurance Program. Crucial for this study, FEMA publishes ZIP-code level data on claims, which these scientists studied for the years 2001 through 2016.

This program is the largest provider of flood insurance in the country. The Congressional Budget Office estimates about 16% of all flood damage is insured by this program.

The scientists measured changes in wetland area by using the National Land Cover Database. Wetlands are about 6% of the lower 48 states. From 2001 to 2016, this 6% average held steady, with a decrease of 340,000 hectares in some places and roughly equal increases in others.

With these two data sets, the scientists looked at where there were changes in wetlands and the insurance claims that were downstream from the change.

Their principal result is that losing a hectare of wetlands leads to about $2,300 in increased flood damage claims to the flood insurance program each year. As a local reference point, Eagle Marsh on the southwest side of town is about 300 hectares. That means keeping Eagle Marsh prevents an increase of $700,000 of flood damage every year to the flood insurance program.

The most valuable wetlands are between 500 and 750 meters from a stream or river. Specifically, not having a surface water connection is valuable here because being a little separated apparently helps the wetlands slow the rainwater's flow into the nearby river. For flood insurance purposes, then, the June 2020 rule seems poorly justified.

A second, surprising and frustrating result is that there is a difference between increases and decreases in wetlands. Decreases make flood insurance claims worse, but increases in wetlands don't appear to solve the problem.

It is a common policy that when a development project cannot avoid wetland removal, the project can make up for the damage by creating wetlands someplace else. This study's results imply that this policy does not work.

That is, there is some reason why these added wetlands do not play the same role in the environment that the removed wetlands do.

Their last main result was that among wetlands, some are much more valuable than others. For example, west of the Mississippi River, wetlands are of little value in stopping flooding.

So wetlands have a very concrete, specific value. Said another way, flooding is not just a natural disaster. It is a choice made by people.

The only method we have for balancing the benefits and costs of changing wetlands is the Clean Water Act.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.