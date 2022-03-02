Uncritical thinking

I am an educator who has been passionately concerned about the state of education in my country and my state.

I've worn red just about every Wednesday. I drove down to Indianapolis for a rally for the Red for Ed campaign to get more funding and raises for teachers. I even took an Uber to get there, driven by a teacher who needed a second income.

I have watched social media and national news haphazardly navigate conversations of critical race theory and the role of public education.

I want education to be better, and I have concerns about recent legislation being passed around in Indiana's legislative body.

So how did I get kicked out of a 19,000-member Facebook group for Indiana educators?

Sounds like I agree with them, right?

After seeing the litany of posts on the group's page about how outraged teachers were over House Bill 1134 and others, I made the grave mistake of suggesting less outrage and more reflection. Here is what I said:

“I think educators need to reflect about their role in society. For the most part, I am quite satisfied with HB 1134 in its recent revisions. There are only 1 or 2 things that I would tweak or find to be professional burdensome – but that aside...

“This bill is a cultural shift about the role of education. For the past 20-30 years, public school has integrated itself in the social and emotional development of children in a way that replaced church, local community, and families. While public schools may have always done this (particularly for elementary aged students), I think it is more evident than ever before. This role is not bad or wrong – it's just a different way than I think many people want. Most of us have become quite content and used to this role, even professionally prepared for this as our job.

“But others do not see our job as that. Social justice, activism, developing conscious identities in our students – these are postmodern ideals. Many people do not follow them as tenets, and they have been quite silent the past few decades. They aren't silent anymore – and this bill reflects that.

“This bill reflects the very legitimate point of wanting teachers to just teach content, history, literature, facts, disciplines, etc. – and that's it. It holds you, me, and the rest of us, accountable for doing that.

“I understand that many of you don't see it that way – I'm not sure I do – that there is so much outrage because you see this bill as another thing in a long line infiltrating and diminishing our job and role as an educator – but I am not convinced of that. I think there is a population in this country, and thus our state and local counties, that have legitimate concerns and positions about the role of public educators. This bill may be political opportunism in part – but it is also an opportunity for a reason; people are concerned.

“And they have a right to be. The outrage and reactions to what I have seen on this group compels me to think that their concerns are not unfounded.

“I hope you view this post as an opportunity to discuss, reflect, and react to different points of view in a spirit of inquiry – and not fight, argue, debate, demean. There are 19,000 members of this group and most outraged, angry posts get 200-300 likes and a handful of comments.

“I don't think this group is being appropriately utilized to understand the diverse points of view in our field.

“Thank you.”

The problem? I didn't call for a statewide walkout. I didn't pound my fists and scream that something was an outrage. Instead – I had a middle-of-the-road opinion. Is anyone else suffocating under the constant outrage, the consistent “this is going to make me change careers,” the forever crisis?

At this point, the pissed-off, red sweater-wearing Hoosier teacher is becoming a tired trope. I invite all educators to stop and wonder: Isn't it possible that people who propose legislation that many educators disagree with might have good intentions and not everything need be met with a walkout or threats of quitting?

Isn't it possible that so many of us have become jaded by past legislative overreach and priorities of politicians that we aren't willing to just ... talk?

What if proposed legislation is an opportunity for dialogue, reflection and betterment – however temporary – and something positive could come out of it? If it fails or backfires, then we'll figure it out and those who weren't listening are held accountable.

Perhaps I'm naïve – or have too much faith in democracy – but our state thrives by a diverse set of points of view, not in stifling dialogue.

For example, the legislative body is listening and made substantial changes to HB 1134.

But according to the union emails and the Facebook group I was in, it's not good enough.

Nothing is ever good enough, though, if we're permanently in crisis and if legislators are the enemy. We must stop seeing those who have different views and those who want different things for our community than we want as the enemy. We need to hear less of the outraged, and more of the reasonable moderates who are open-minded.

When an admin of that Facebook group of 19,000 Indiana educators saw my proposed post, I was removed from the group. No discussion. No dialogue. No explanation.

Yet I am interested in reflection, and I am left reflecting with the feeling that if I'm not angry about something, I'm not really an educator.

Or at least, I'm not welcome in the tribe.

In that way, by removing me, they told me they are not capable, or at least interested, in doing what I hoped.

I failed to imagine that, instead, they would simply shut the door.