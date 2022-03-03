A clear message to Hoosier teachers

To be certain you understand what someone is telling you, it is helpful to state back to them, “What I thought I heard you say...” then summarize what they said.

This helps determine whether you truly understood them or didn't quite get the message. It can lend itself to further dialogue to bring about clarity and conciseness in the conversation.

In the original versions of Senate Bill 167 and the just-shelved House Bill 1134 (titled “Education Matters” and referred to as the “critical race theory bill” by Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who voted on Feb. 23 to advance the bill out of the Senate Education Committee to the full Senate), what I thought I heard state legislators say to Indiana teachers is, “We don't trust you!”

I am not a teacher; I am a parent first and foremost. I also serve on the Board of Trustees for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

It's important to me that my children and the students in our district and throughout the state have the best possible teachers available to them to help ensure their growth and educational attainment. This will create not only better students in my daughters, but all Indiana children.

This is economic development at its core. Well-educated students create better employees, better citizens and a better economy. The best teachers in the nation create strong schools, which will attract people and industries.

Think about why you as a parent or your parents chose the school(s) they did for you. They wanted you to have the best education possible.

All Fort Wayne-area Republican state representatives voted “yes” on the original version of HB 1134 which included censorship – what teachers can and cannot say – and even a mechanism for seemingly anyone to level criminal charges against teachers.

How will that attract, retain and inspire teachers in the future? I thought I heard them say to Indiana teachers, “We don't trust you!”

SB 167 came under fire when its author, Sen. Scott Baldwin, R-Noblesville, made national news with his statement that teachers must be objective on Nazism and present both sides.

After the national media embarrassment, Senate President Pro Tem Roderic Bray, R-Martinsville, stated “there was no path forward for SB 167.”

On Feb. 16, at a hearing for HB 1134 in the Senate Education Committee, I was one of 200 folks who signed up to testify. According to the chairman, Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, more than 90% of those there to testify were against the bill, so he was only going to allow the bill to be reviewed for two hours.

According to published reports, that led to 36 or so individuals testifying of the 200 there to do so. Neither I nor anyone I knew had the opportunity to speak. Is public comment only good when it favors the opinions of those in charge?

When Cierra Putnam of Indianapolis's WTHR asked Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, “Can (teachers) blame the leaders of the past for what happened?” Rogers replied, “No, I don't believe you should.” Does that mean we can't blame Adolf Hitler for the deaths of millions of Jewish people?

The state of Indiana has more than 1,000 teacher job openings. With an average class size of 20, that's 20,000 kids per day who are being educated by someone who is not a fully trained, licensed teacher. Imagine the impact that has on our students and our communities.

So, what I thought I heard from those in the House who voted in favor HB 1134 is, “We don't trust you.” For now, the Senate has taken the advice of Rep. O'Brien's and made “good public policy” by shelving this bill. After all, 90% of the folks who were ready to speak on Feb.16 were against it.

Let me be clear: What you think you hear me saying is ...

I do care about my home state of Indiana!

I do care about teachers!

I do trust teachers!