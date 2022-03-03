Consent agreement

Prior writings in support of House Bill 1079 have suggested that the bill amending Indiana's rape statute defines consent. It does not.

HB 1079 expands the definition of rape to include cases in which the sexual perpetrator disregards a victim's “attempts to physically, verbally or by other visible conduct refuse the (perpetrator's) acts.”

In addition to having the presumption of innocence (a constitutional guarantee I fully support), sexual perpetrators can still presume that everyone who is conscious and legally competent wants to engage in any and every sort of sexual conduct with them until the other person overtly and specifically states otherwise.

Absent being able to read the perpetrator's mind and saying “no” in advance, a victim must wait until the assault occurs and then say “no” (i.e., stop assaulting me). It's a crime only if the rapist doesn't stop.

Does that “stop” preclude the rapist from trying a different type of assault to which the victim has not overtly said “no”? Does it preclude the rapist from trying again later?

This is the problem with a presumption of “yes” rather than a presumption of “no.”

Sexual assault is the only crime that presumes a victim's consent. We all know you can't take somebody's wallet or car without permission. The answer is presumed to be “no” until the owner says “yes,” and that “yes” is presumed to be limited to the actual agreement.

Imagine you get out of your car to remove a small branch blocking the roadway. You turn to see someone driving off in your car. There was no force, and you never said no. If consent were presumed as it is in cases of sexual assault, there's no crime.

But it is a crime. The law presumes you did not want your car stolen.

We need a rape statute that shifts the presumption from “yes” to “no.”

Indiana's current rape statute requires a person to use force or threaten bodily injury for a sexual assault to be a crime. The consent of the victim is irrelevant as long as the victim is able to consent and conscious. It's a “no means no” statute. It is incumbent upon victims to say “no” and forcefully resist a sexual assault.

HB 1079 seeks only to remove the need to forcibly resist. But we need a “yes means yes” statute.

We need a sexual assault statute that requires everyone as a matter of law to presume that the answer to all sexual contact is “no” until the other person says “yes.”

Most victims know their rapist and have no idea that they are being manipulated, isolated and groomed for assault.

When someone you considered a friend sexually assaults you, the most common human response is fear. And we don't get to choose which hormones flood our body when we're afraid. It could be adrenaline and cortisol that throws us into fight-or-flight mode, or it could be frozen fright – a flood of dopamine or oxytocin or something that causes us to shut down and “play possum” until the danger passes.

If the presumption is “yes” until she says “no,” cases of frozen fright still aren't rape.

The original version of HB 1079 included language to close the mistaken identity loophole that raised a public outcry several years ago when a man pretending to be a West Lafayette woman's boyfriend slipped into her bed in the middle of the night and had unforced sexual intercourse with her. No force, no crime.

The mistaken identity language has been removed, and the current version does nothing to close that loophole.

Indiana needs a “yes means yes” statute that criminalizes sexual touching without consent and specifically defines consent as actual words or overt actions that indicate an intelligent, knowing and voluntary agreement to sexual contact.

HB 1079 still presumes that the answer is “yes” until a person says “no.” It's time to change that presumption to “no” until a person says “yes.”