Hunter and gatherer

I like maps and cellphones. They tell us how to get where we are going.

Though cellphones can direct you, they lack the romance of a map spread out on the kitchen table. Old maps are historical documents. They often have magic marker lines tracking past excursions and never need to be connected to a charger.

Cellphones are like a large map in a shopping mall. Mall maps have an arrow pointing to a location, accompanied by the words “You Are Here.”

A temporary cellphone “map,” one I use when grocery shopping, is “Anylist.” It guides me through the supermarket.

Recently, Becky shoved me outside and pointed to the supermarket. She gave me a verbal rundown of my Anylist prey.

Such missions can be like going on a snipe hunt. Usually on my list is something nonexistent. One time it was a spice imported from the Southern Hemisphere. Popular at one time, that spice fell out of favor when Humphrey Bogart spat it out in an old movie.

One of Becky's recipes calls for farro. “Farro”? I did not know whether to get a map or a dictionary.

I am afraid to buy baby arugula. A member of the SPCA may see me – some aggressive people belong to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Arugula.

Searching for rare items keeps me at the store longer. That is Becky's plan. She can take a nap. Even the dog gets upset if I return quickly.

After going inside the store on a recent supermarket excursion, I could not find my cellphone. I had it when I parked. Where was it?

If my cellphone had fallen out of my pocket in the parking lot, I assumed a good Samaritan would find it and take it to the supermarket's service desk. Nevertheless, such a good deed might take time.

Without my phone, I would have to rely on my memory of my wife's recitation. I remembered the easy items: fruit (if it looks good), milk, bread, bacon, fish and coffee. Then I began to doubt myself.

I saw other male shoppers who appeared to be veterans of these modern snipe hunts. I sought advice from those who looked approachable.

I asked one guy what kind of wine goes well with fish. Messing with me, he told me to get white wine for whitefish and red wine for red snapper. As he walked away, I saw him throw a six pack of beer into his cart.

Next I saw a man studying a handwritten shopping list. Thinking his list might be similar to mine, I explained I had lost my cellphone “list” and asked whether I could see his list.

He said, “Well, OK, you never can tell. Your wife might want some of the same things my wife wants.”

Throughout the store, I asked guys questions. Things were going well. As the song says, there is a brotherhood of man.

My confidence grew. I purchased eggnog, just to show Becky I can think for myself.

Things got testy when I moved in front of a woman surveying items on the discount rack of bakery goods. Had the baked goods been marked at regular price, I would have stepped back to let her choose first. But a sale is a sale.

I then went to the service desk to ask whether anyone had turned in a cellphone. Nope. None had.

One of the men I previously asked for help suggested we get coffee there at the store. We invited some of the other guys. It was a spontaneous coffee club.

I asked if we should invite women to join us. They might know what farro is.

The guys expressed concern. Would women want to discuss politics instead of sports?

The guys suggested I review the situation. Like Fagin in “Oliver,” I decided to think it out again. It was that or be excluded by the guys. Being included wasn't that important, but nobody wants to be excluded.

Most of the guys boasted of their favorite sports team and favorite craft beer. I said I had just purchased some eggnog. Throats cleared, feet shuffled and someone said it was time to get home.

I returned to my car. Inside, on the floorboard, was my cellphone. I need to apologize to the unknown person who, I assumed, had found my cellphone and kept it. To all of you anonymous suspects, whoever you are, I apologize.

