Critical race theory: a critical appraisal

I happened to be visiting my parents in Louisville, Kentucky, during the upheaval over the March 2020 police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

A few days before, a protest had turned violent and much of the downtown area had been closed off to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. The local news was providing wall-to-wall coverage of the event and its repercussions, including heated discussions over the actions of the police in the actual shooting.

A little background is in order. I grew up with six siblings; as adults, we have migrated to all points along the political spectrum. I sometimes feel apprehensive at family gatherings because of the unpredictability about where a conversation might go. All it takes is an offhand comment about Hillary, Trump, or the COVID-19 vaccine, and the floodgates can open wide.

My father was a hardcore Democrat throughout his working life. I grew up believing that Republicans are for rich people and Democrats look out for the working people. Mixed into this worldview was a deep sense of pride in being one of those working people.

There is such a thing as having too much money, I inferred. The goal in life is to live comfortably, don't take more than you need, and make sure others have what they need. These beliefs are now part of my social and political DNA.

After my father retired at age 58, his political views began to change. Whereas his work life was steeped in the ideology of unions and collective rights, he now viewed current events through the lens of free markets and personal responsibility. Not bad things, mind you, unless you think you must choose one perspective over the other.

For sure, my father has some bedrock beliefs and strong opinions. But they are thoughtful opinions. He is not an easy mark for populist politicians or soul-saving televangelists.

On this particular day, it was just my parents and me. It was inevitable that we would talk about what was happening in – and to – the city of Louisville. We covered a lot of ground, beginning with questions about why Black protesters destroyed property. This led to a series of what I call “and while we're at it” questions, such as:

Why are all the shootings in the Black part of town?

Why do so many Black men hang out on the streets instead of working?

The delicate part is that these questions are based in reality. Protests were turning violent; crime is much higher in the West End of Louisville; unemployment among African-American males is disproportionately high.

As the designated progressive in my family, I did my best to provide a sociological explanation for the prevalence of economic disparities among Blacks and whites.

At this point in our conversation, my father, who is now 86 years old, spoke up. “If you told me 10 years ago that I would feel this way, I would have said you were crazy,” he began. Oh, Lord, I thought. Where is this going? Then it came: “I think there is something to this structural racism.”

There it was. Critical race theory played out in real life.

My father, being a thinker, had concluded that equal opportunity is not so equal after all. He had rejected the false choice between “it's their fault because they don't work hard enough” and “it's our fault because white people are inherently evil.”

Instead, he challenged himself to dig deeper into the nuances of class and race.

The result of his hard work was the conclusion that our life opportunities and subsequent choices – the good ones and the bad ones – are shaped by our circumstances. Not determined by them, mind you. Personal responsibility is still in the mix.

But my father's thinking had evolved to the point that he now believed that while people should be held responsible for their decisions and actions, we need to acknowledge that the choices all of us make are shaped by our physical, social and economic environments. In other words, life conditions matter, for better and for worse.

This recognition alone has the power to change the tenor of conversations about race. Instead of asking why all these bad things keep happening in the Black part of town, the question shifts to why there is a Black part of town in the first place.

Was it solely by chance? By self-selection? Or was there something else at work?

Critical race theory, at its essence, confronts the fact that in its origins, racial segregation and discrimination were the result of neither chance nor self-selection.

But that was then, some will counter. Why are we still talking about it now?

To understand why, try this thought experiment:

Imagine you are in a poker game, and it is not going well for you. When you are down to your last dollar, you figure out that the other players have been playing by a different set of rules that favored them. In other words, they have been cheating you.

When confronted, they agree to stop cheating, believing this will level the playing field and make things fair.

But that is too little, too late. From the minute you joined the game, you were at a disadvantage that, paradoxically, accumulated the longer you played. Now, you must start playing better than everyone else just to stay in the game. Even with everyone now playing by the same rules, you know it will take a long time for you to get back on equal footing.

The falsehood surrounding critical race theory is that it is an attack on whiteness. This distortion is unfortunate and distracts from the value of critical thinking about race.

First, critical race theory is less about the individual players and more about the origins of the rules and conditions that govern the game. But as we know, changing the rules doesn't always change the hearts of the other players. Sometimes the only way to be fair is to redistribute the chips, reshuffle the deck and start over.

Second, critical race theory does not imply that everyone who has ever played the game was in on the big cheat. Most people, including me, simply played the game as it was explained to us: Work hard, stay out of trouble and play by the rules.

Nevertheless, critical race theory asks that we acknowledge that entire classes of people were made to play by a different set of rules, if they were permitted at the table at all.

This is not an argument for or against reparations, race-based college admissions or set-aside contracts for minority-owned business. Those complex issues will not advance with the inclusion of one more opinion from me. What this is about is a plea for thinkers everywhere to look past the slanted news sources and your like-minded Facebook friends when considering the history of race in our country.

Structural racism is certainly not our country's proudest achievement. But ignoring or denying it doesn't make us stronger as people, as a community or as a country. It certainly doesn't make us more patriotic.

To the contrary, not confronting these difficult issues weakens us by denying a significant part of our history that can go a long way toward helping us understand more about our present circumstances.

Simply acknowledging that “there might be something to this” is a giant first step. Like my father, you may be surprised at where the journey eventually leads you.

Mike Stone is a Fort Wayne-based organizational consultant.