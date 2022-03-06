Lend an ear: Young women in crisis

Over the past year, the Women's Fund of Greater Fort Wayne has been on a listening tour with our community's young women.

Through focus groups, interviews and surveys, we have sat with numerous young women between the ages of 12 and 24 to better understand their fears, challenges, joys and dreams.

Several themes emerged, but one thread ran through every conversation: Our kids are not all right, and they don't feel as if adults are listening.

It's a difficult time to be a teenager, with increased social media pressures, academic expectations, limited access to mental health services and social unrest. COVID-19 has now piled on isolation, extreme amounts of screen time, grief, caregiving responsibilities, economic insecurity and school interruptions.

Teens have been stripped of important mental health anchors such as sports, social gatherings and interactions with trusted teachers, coaches and counselors.

And while the pandemic has been hard on us all, teenage girls are more likely than their male peers to be required to share caregiving responsibilities and household work. Research now shows that teen girls have had a tougher time in the pandemic because of increased incidents of gender-based violence and the burden of care.

New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports reveal that teenage girls are attempting to end their life at devastating rates, citing a 50% increase in girls being admitted to the hospital for suspected suicide attempts in the past two years.

The same report also indicates a 55% rise in eating disorders, a 38% rise in depression diagnoses and a 33% rise in anxiety disorders. In our own local research, 47% experienced anxiety and 32% indicated low self-confidence, with 30% reporting experiencing depression, anxiety and a high level of stress.

One respondent shared, “I am very concerned about my friend's safety. Anxiety and depression seem to have taken ahold of her, and I don't know how to fix it. She needs a supportive adult but doesn't have one who understands what it's like to be a young woman right now, dealing with the pressures of social media, and the rigor of school.” Adults are not listening.

When asked what keeps them up at night, the most common response was a fear for safety: specifically, gender-based violence. The threat of sexual assault is not without cause: Indiana is fourth highest in the nation for reported high school rape, according to the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

Schools are legally restricted in the information they are allowed to provide regarding consent, sexuality, reproductive health and sexual assault, so the responsibility of education is often placed in the hands of those most likely to commit the harm: those they know and trust.

In one of our focus groups with 10 teenage girls, each one shared an experience of having been sexually assaulted; each one personally knew her attacker. Our youth do not feel safe in their homes, in places of worship, in schools or on sidewalks, and adults are not listening.

The other topic frequently brought up in our research was discrimination. Racism, sexism, misogyny and other forms of oppression are the lived experience of our youth.

Respondents shared stories ranging from having unfair expectations placed on them based on their gender, family members disowning them because of their sexuality and being openly harassed because of how their hair looks or the language they speak.

Cultural tensions are high, and our youth are bearing the weight. We need to provide them with more, not fewer, tools to navigate social tensions. Adults are not listening.

What our young women need from us is to make them feel they are truly heard – to validate that the issues they are facing are real and that they don't have to face them alone.

We don't need to give our youth a voice; they already have one. We just need to listen, trust them and be ready to take action alongside them for the changes they believe in.

Which tables of decision-making need to make room for the input of our community's young women? When we invest in our youth, we invest in the future.

Cassie Beer is director of the Women's Fund for the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.