War's horrors made personal

My life has been turned upside down after a Feb. 23 “Happy Birthday” message to my best friend Anna, who lives in Kyiv, Ukraine.

At five in the morning the following day she replied, saying she and her baby boy were all dressed, with only the essentials packed, heading to a bomb shelter. She did not know whether she was ever coming back home.

It was the most heartbreaking message I've ever received.

Up to that point, even with multiple warnings, nobody believed they were in danger. My sister Marianna, who still lives in Kyiv, would argue with me over the phone, telling me, “You don't think that the president of Russia is this unstable to invade Ukraine?” I urged her to stock up on some nonperishables and store some water, just in case.

And then the news slammed about how serious the situation was.

Heading to work that morning, I could not believe my eyes, in absolute shock from what was happening in Ukraine.

The voice of my ever-optimistic, full-of-energy sister had changed overnight to dull, worrisome, quiet – almost too nervous that the enemies would hear her outside.

She did not know what was going to happen to her tomorrow, or even in an hour.

Her words: “We are OK, but don't know for how long. The windows and the ground are shaking day and night. Sirens don't seem to stop.”

The best way to describe how people feel in Ukraine is: There are no more days of the week, only Day One of the war, Day Two, Day Three. And each day feels like a year.

Ever since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, it has been impossible for me to sleep until I hear back from loved ones. And even then, sleep was not on my mind.

I wanted to see the news that Ukraine had won, that someone had come to the rescue, that this was all just a dream.

On the night when an oil tank was blown up near Kyiv, I received yet another blood-chilling message from my little sister: “Myself, my husband Anton, and papa are spending the night in a bomb shelter. Here is the address of where to find us. And here are the phone numbers of Anton's family. Please call them if you don't hear back from me. Love you.”

Dealing with my own feelings has been a challenge.

After the initial shock, chest aches began, and the inability to focus on anything. The worst thing about this situation is knowing that my family is back in Ukraine, and I can't give them a hug and tell them that everything will be all right, just like I would when my sister would fall down back in our childhood while running around, playing with a ball in our courtyard.

All I can do is check if they are alive.

The war changed my perspective on personal values. It made me realize there is a precious price for the peace we enjoy today in America, and someone's sons and parents paid that price. Family and loved ones are the most important and could never be replaced above all other material values, which can be gone in a blink of an eye.

The community of Fort Wayne has been more than supportive. I've received numerous calls and messages from people, praying for Ukraine and asking whether my family is well. As I tell everyone that they are, I know they are terrified and in a lot of pain, making unimaginable choices every day.

Life as we know it has stopped since the invasion for every single person in Ukraine.

I pray and hope that this inhumane war will be over soon. I believe in a victory, and I believe in the strength and unbending will of the Ukrainian people, which has been proven over the centuries.

Russia is attempting to take over the land in Ukraine, but in a matter of days, Ukrainian people have taken over so many hearts in every country with their bravery and courage. And that, in my eyes, is a victory.