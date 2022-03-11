Investing in peace

The Peace Corps marks its birthday the first week of March to commemorate President John F. Kennedy's signing of the law creating the agency on March 1, 1961. This year, the online celebration included a presentation by returned Peace Corps volunteers who served during three different decades in Ukraine.

Their anxiety over Russian President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukrainian civilians is palpable, and their stories are heart-wrenching. For example, one former volunteer was desperately trying to help his host family flee Ukraine and find shelter in another country.

Though these workers for world peace lived in Ukraine for only two years or less, they forged deep, personal and lasting relationships with the people of Ukraine. Those relationships are the day-to-day foundation of peace: positive, direct and fruitful work alongside host country nationals. When we know the people of a nation as friends, we will not wage war against them.

In contrast, when autocrats and state-run media can demonize the people of another country – and there is no one to call out their lies – it is too easy to dismiss entire populations and focus on conquest.

Why does the United States devote many times more resources to waging war than to building peace? It is no wonder we have so much conflict between nations, fighting among factions within countries, and uncivil argument within our communities. We expend vast amounts of financial and human capital on finding enemies and very little on funding peace and justice.

Like members of our military and diplomatic corps, Peace Corps volunteers take an oath to serve our country. Yet funding for the Peace Corps (stagnant at $410 million for the last seven years) is less than 1% of the international affairs budget and represents less than 0.01% of federal spending. In contrast, our military budget consumed $725 billion in 2020, which is 11% of federal spending.

That number does not count the cost of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, nor costs related to other segments of national security or to support of veterans. When those costs are included, national defense spending is one-sixth (17%) of all federal spending. Clearly, our priorities as a nation are directed toward military defense, not toward diplomacy and building the international relationships that promote peace.

Since the first volunteers ventured overseas in 1961, the Peace Corps has been a respected component of U.S. global engagement and diplomacy in 142 countries.

When all 7,300 Peace Corps volunteers were evacuated in early 2020 due to the pandemic, it was the first time in 60 years that there were no volunteers in the field. However, the agency this week announced that by the end of this year, volunteers will return to 25 countries to collaborate with host country partners on grassroots development projects and to promote cultural understanding.

The Peace Corps dividend enriches communities long after a volunteer's two-year overseas service ends. Most of the more than 240,000 returned volunteers remain active in their local communities. A strong component of their lifetime work is to stand against racial injustice and to affirm a commitment to empathy, compassion and justice at home and around the world. There is no better path to lasting peace than to build relationships based on those values.

Imagine the peaceful world we could foster if we focused our national attention on empathy, compassion and justice.

On March 2, Putin bombed the largest Jewish cemetery in Ukraine, where more than 140,000 Jews, ethnic minorities and persons with disabilities were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. I have no doubt Putin and his comrades will eventually face trial as war criminals for this and other atrocities committed by this military aggression against democracy. Yet I believe Putin's ultimate conviction and downfall will be little solace to the people whose lives are shattered and whose cities are destroyed in Ukraine.

In addition to seeking justice after the fact of war, let's dedicate our resources to the cause of peace. I urge you to contact Sen. Todd Young, Sen. Mike Braun or your member of Congress and ask them to support the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act. Find a local organization that promotes peace and justice, then support that group with your own volunteer service and a donation. And on a personal level, reconfigure your relationships with friends, acquaintances and strangers to one of empathy and peace rather than suspicion or conflict.

David Van Gilder, of Huntertown, was a Peace Corps volunteer in Botswana from 1986 to 1988 and is Indiana advocacy coordinator for the National Peace Corps Association. He is a partner at Fletcher Van Gilder LLP and serves on the Downtown Rotary Peace Committee.