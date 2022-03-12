The good old days

I know that the younger generation often gets tired of us “older” folks starting a sentence with “Well, when I was a kid ...” and then drifting off into a hard-luck tale. Sometimes they seem to take all the modern conveniences for granted, so we plunge into how “things used to be” to show them how fortunate they are.

For instance, the other day I remembered how when I learned to drive, cars did not have turn signals. We had to roll down our car window and stick our arm out to let the person behind us know we were turning. If you were going left, you stuck your arm straight out; for right, you bent your arm at the elbow, pointing straight up. Even if it were raining out, we had to do it anyway, letting in the elements, getting our hair and clothing wet. I kept consoling myself with, “At least I'm not in a covered wagon.”

Before there were supermarkets, there were “grocery stores.” Our grocery store was across Fairfield, and I would carefully cross the street, carrying a list my mom had made. Entering the store, I would hand the list to a person standing on the other side of the counter, and he or she would then disappear into the many aisles that we, the customer, could not enter. One by one, they would bring the items on the list, bag them, and I would carry them back across the street. Mom had given me cash to pay for them since credit cards were not yet common.

Another fun memory to share with the grandchildren concerns elevators in department stores and office buildings. Today, we just step into an elevator, press a button, and are whisked away to the floor of our choice, and the door automatically opens for us. But when we were young, ladies wearing white gloves ran the elevators. Remember? (I don't remember seeing any men wearing white gloves, operating the elevator controls.) We would tell them what floor we wanted. Then, once there, they would control the lever that opened the door.

Since credit cards weren't the norm, if you wanted to charge something in a department store, the clerk would write up the sale, then put the paper into a round cartridge that dashed pneumatically along overhead, wires visible, until it reached the “office.” I'm not sure if “pneumatically” is the correct word, but it seemed pneumatic to me. It made a lot of noise too.

And who can forget when we used to have to change the needle on our record player? If you didn't, a worn needle could ruin your treasured 45's, or worse yet, your latest cutting edge-technology LP's! I thought we were really rich when my Dad brought home an automatic record-changer where we could stack records and not have to manually change them every three minutes.

Sometime, when I'm doing the laundry, I recall the days before the automatic dryer. Mom would wash the clothes in our fancy electric washer, then by hand she fed each item, one by one, through her fancy new automatic wringer to get rid of all excess water.

All sorts of catastrophic tales of horror made us keep our distance from the “wringer” as we were warned of children whose hands and arms had gotten caught in the wringer. Then Mom would use clothespins to hang the clothes on the lines strung around the backyard.

I could go on and on about how things used to be, but I just don't have time right now. I'm learning how to work our television now that we have switched services. I know there's some button I push on the remote control and then speak into it. I keep saying, “Get me Ed Sullivan,” but that doesn't seem to be working. Now when I was a child, it was easy to get Ed Sullivan. Those were the good old days!

Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.