Courts must reflect county's diversity

When I was appointed judge last May, some called it a milestone.

Someday, I hope they call it “the beginning.”

Until that day last May when my appointment was announced by the governor's office, there had not been an African American judge in Allen County in nearly 25 years. What sounds like a piece of trivia was anything but trivial.

That people of color had not been represented in the Allen County judiciary in a generation was just one measure of an X factor that makes the difference between communities and dots on a map. Representation and inclusion are not just buzzwords or hopes to put in a strategic plan. They are fertile soil for the spirit of a community and a very real influence on the destiny of its citizens.

All judges have the responsibility to ensure that those who appear before them are represented fairly and equitably. Equally as important as a judge's treatment of those who appear before the judge is the public's perception of fairness and equity.

As Chief Justice Loretta Rush stated in her June 5, 2020, Statement on Race and Equity, “People must see themselves, their experiences, and their backgrounds reflected in the bench and bar of this state to foster trust and understanding between the public and the judicial branch.” That can sometimes be a challenge, as the legal profession in general struggles with the diversity of its membership.

In 2020, just 5% of lawyers were African American and another 5% were Hispanic. Those figures – and the numbers of attorneys representing every other person from an underrepresented group in American society – pale in comparison with the size of the populations they come from.

In the Allen Superior Court, we have contributed wherever possible to diversifying the legal field. We are working with the Indiana Conference for Legal Education Opportunity (ICLEO) to bring a law clerk from an underrepresented group to our court this summer, hopefully someone who will come back to work in the Allen County legal community after they graduate.

But this dilemma is not unique to the legal field. Throughout the public and private sectors, inclusion remains a goal to be accomplished “someday.”

Citizens need to see themselves reflected in the image of their communities. When they do not, they feel that they are staring into a morass of representatives who do not represent them, a society that is moving along without them, and a future that might not be theirs to enjoy.

Would the divisions in America today, which most blame on political points of view, be so inflamed if more Americans felt like they were important to the society they are asked to support? Inclusion is not just a matter of numbers. It is about giving people ownership in society – and responsibility for making it work.

Woman and girls, people of color and so many others are asked to watch from the sidelines too often. But they need to see themselves in the faces of those making decisions that impact their lives if we expect them to engage and participate. We need to be able to imagine ourselves in positions of authority and doing important things with that influence.

It gives us comfort and pride to know there are others like us, in turn encouraging all to assume the mantle of responsibility and take an interest in the community.

Maya Angelou wrote that “It is time for parents to teach young people early on that in diversity, there is beauty, and there is strength.” There is no other burden that we strive to take on all by ourselves. We ask for help and strength when a burden is too much to bear. Building great communities is a burden too heavy for any one group to shoulder on its own.

Calls for inclusion and diversity are often mistaken as ways to take something away from those who have it, and that has never been the case. Responsible, eager and capable people simply want to do their part to share the burden of building great places to live.

Inclusion is not something to aspire to when we get around to it. Healthy communities should view inclusion as part of their basic infrastructure, like clean water, good schools and sound streets.

Those dots on a map only turn into communities when all the pieces are in place.

There is nothing trivial about it.

Lori Morgan is an Allen Superior Court judge.