War has scared kids for years, and adults have few answers

In recent days, as we've been absorbing the grim news of what is happening in Ukraine, I've been hearing from teachers, parents and grandparents about conversations they're having with children and teens.

Parents of very young children may choose not to turn on the television, wishing to protect their children from the images and hoping to postpone these difficult conversations.

But what about a 13-year-old who can't sleep because he's thinking about World War III? How to respond to an 18-year-old who is suddenly aware of the possibility of nuclear annihilation?

Many of us are trying to make space for truthful conversations about what we would like to think is unimaginable but clearly is not. Children have good imaginations, and the images are everywhere these days.

Yes, it's true, we have to acknowledge, a few people have accrued enough power to make decisions that cause millions of others to lose their homes, their loved ones, their lives.

That's not fair! children may protest. How can we stop them?

An honest adult response would necessarily let them know that we have to be very careful, because it is so easy for war to expand beyond anyone's control.

But how explicit should we be? Depending on the age of the children, do we say, or confirm, that if anyone decides to use nuclear weapons, the entire planet could quickly become uninhabitable?

I've been looking at a diary I kept when I was 11 years old and thinking about this entry, on May 15, 1960, “Today there was talk of a war that may be World War III. I don't know whether or not to believe it.”

And on the following day, “Today I decided that I had better be on the lookout for war. Now I am terribly shaky. Kristin believes it too.”

In May 1960, the Russians shot down a U.S. spy plane and captured the pilot, Francis Gary Powers. This led to a series of angry exchanges between the United States and Russia, and an end to plans for a June summit between Eisenhower and Khrushchev, which had raised hopes of establishing a new era of “peaceful coexistence.” Instead, the Cold War continued and intensified.

During the time all this was going on, it was the topic of evening news coverage, family dinner conversations and, perhaps inevitably, fifth-grade playground discussions.

The next entry in my diary, dated May 17, reads: “Today I was asked to be in a 'Boo for Russia' club. I said, 'I don't know yet. I will have to think about it.'” Then, on May 18, “Today I made up my mind. I am not going to be in the club. I think it is stupid. We are all entitled to personal thoughts.”

That last sentence makes me smile now, but clearly, being in the “Boo for Russia” club was the popular thing to do; I was claiming my right to think for myself in the face of pressure to conform. The United States is good. Russia is bad. Boo for Russia.

Remembering that kind of pressure and my resistance to it, I consider how to talk with children of our time. Being honest in remembering our own history, can we muster the humility to retreat a bit from our certainty about any absolutes of good and evil? Can we offer children a quiet space, and perhaps a private journal, to consider such questions as:

Why is there a war in Ukraine?

What can we do to end it?

How can we help so many displaced people rebuild their lives?

How can we do the same for suffering people in other parts of the world?

And – how can we prevent this from happening over and over again?

My fifth-grade diary includes entries about picnics, 4-H, friends, teaching my baby brother to walk. And in the midst of all that, these entries describing the fear I felt whenever a plane went over. After several days of “nothing happened today,” I was finally able to write, “I thought the war would be all over today, but there was never a war. I am perfectly calm now.”

In the years since 1960, we have lived through several other close calls. Maybe it can be of some comfort to today's children that three or four generations have faced this challenge and have so far managed to avoid a nuclear war.

May we all find ways to appreciate and strengthen, in these thoughtful young people, the wisdom to keep themselves and the earth alive.

Helen Frost is the award-winning author of Salt: A Story of Friendship in a Time of War.”