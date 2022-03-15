In the mind's eye

In 1979, a man broke into a house in Georgia and raped an elderly woman. Afterward, the woman described the man to police, who created a sketch.

Based on that sketch, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer identified 19-year-old John White as a close match. About a week later, the woman identified John White in a photo array, with a confidence she described as “almost positive.”

Shortly thereafter, she was also asked to identify the man in a live lineup. She again identified White. She identified him again at trial, leading to a conviction.

After 22 years in prison, DNA evidence showed that White did not commit the rape. That same DNA evidence showed the rapist was a man named James Parham.

By a bizarre coincidence, Parham had been in the live lineup in 1979. That is, when the police had asked the victim to identify the criminal for a second time, in part probably because of her being “almost positive,” they accidentally gave her a chance to identify the true criminal. It didn't work.

There are two warnings in this story that are supported by wider research and are part of new set of recommendations to law enforcement officials. First, ask a witness to identify a specific suspect only once. Second, take their statements about confidence seriously.

These recommendations are the latest in a series of reports, written in 1998, 1999, 2014 and the latest in 2020. The recommendations covered many issues, such as ensuring at least five non-suspects in a lineup, doing a lineup all at once, not sequentially, and recording a statement of confidence from the eyewitness.

The justification for these recommendations were explained by a scientist from the University of California San Diego at a recent conference of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

As background, scientists distinguish between two similar uses of memory. When witnesses are asked to recall details of an event, trying to remember details helps reinforce them.

If witnesses are asked correctly, in an unbiased way, these sorts of questions can reinforce correct memories.

Lineups, either in person or using photos, are a different sort of memory. This involves a comparison between a new image and an older image stored in memory.

The scientists at the conference claim that the process of comparing the two images can mix the memories up. This is contamination. Even a careful, unbiased setup can cause contamination.

An example of such a process was measured in 2015. People were shown a video of a “criminal” entering an office, then asked to identify the criminal in a variety of ways.

After watching the video, some people were given a collection of 50 mugshots and asked to identify the criminal, if possible. None of the mugshots was of the actual criminal.

Some people still identified a mugshot. They returned 48 hours later and were asked to identify the criminal again out of a photo lineup.

If the lineup contained the criminal and also the mugshot they had mistakenly identified 48 hours earlier, 70% of the people chose the incorrect mugshot person and 8% choose the correct criminal.

Their memories had been fully contaminated by the earlier questioning.

Some people did not make the mistake of identifying an incorrect mugshot. However, if a person whose mugshot they had seen and not identified earlier was part of the lineup, they picked it over the criminal 28% to 18%. That is, the person would see the mugshot but not choose it, then 48 hours later see a photo lineup with the mug shot and the criminal. They would pick the mugshot 28% of the time, the criminal 18%.

Just asking someone to identify a mugshot apparently makes the association between the mugshot and the crime. For 28% of the people, that association was strong enough to switch incorrectly from saying innocent to guilty.

The authors claim that law enforcement can protect against this contamination in two ways. First, ask an eyewitness to identify a specific suspect only once. Second, take a witness statement about confidence seriously.

As evidence for the second recommendation, the scientists investigated 375 people who were found guilty of crimes, then exonerated using DNA evidence. About 70% of these wrongful convictions involved eyewitness testimony. Although there is no record of the initial confidence of these eyewitnesses, the scientists looked for equivalent statements in trial testimony from a sample of these wrongful convictions.

In 57% of the cases, a witness admitted, during trial, that they initially identified with low confidence no one, a different person or the person wrongfully convicted.

That is, in most cases, it appears that there was not a high-confidence eyewitness.

So eyewitness testimony is much more delicate than I, at least, realized. Eyewitnesses can be reliable, but only in specific situations.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.