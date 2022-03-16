Return on investment

Mark Twain wrote, “If you don't read the newspaper, you are uninformed; if you do, you are misinformed.”

The March 8 editorial giving the Northeast Fire Territory its blessing may have been what Twain was referring to (I checked: This paper's been around a long time, since 1863).

The editorial did little to inform residents, so let's unpack how it should have gone down.

What are the actual merits of a more than 600% year-on-year increase to property taxes? What are the actual dollar amounts for a typical homeowner or farmer? How were the costs determined or justified, and what are the pros and cons of alternatives?

Is this new fire territory among the most expensive in the state? Yes, it is. Why is that?

Whose are the voices that should be heard? Should it be farmers and homeowners who have already been slammed with $1,000 or more per year in taxes already? Should the elected officials who already approved the first massive wave of taxes be quoted to justify their votes publicly?

The editorial only quoted one side: people who work for the fire territory and are reaping large personal financial benefits from the deal.

What do the data say? A 10% population growth and a nearly 10% increase in 911 calls were the only data thrown in to provide some veracity for the increase.

Critical thinking should have led someone to ask how an immediate 600+% increase in a tax is the only solution on the table for a 10% increase in demand for services.

Critical thinking, or good, old fashioned shoe-leather reporting should have led someone to literally walk across the street and check out the fire territory there.

Across the road, in Perry Township, I am trustee and I oversee a fire territory, too. Our costs are a fraction of theirs, and we have a lot more people.

In an apples-to-apples comparison, Northeast charges eight to 10 times what we do.

Our rate has actually gone down, yet we have increased investments in people, added a second 24/7 ambulance, added to our healthy cash reserves and bought land near Parkview for a second station.

We are 24/7 full-time fire and EMS with great response times; we do not rely on unpaid volunteers to cover any core service.

So how do we do it? As net assessed values and new homes increase, so does our revenue. Simply put: we grow in proportion to our communities' growth (crazy, I know).

Explosive growth near Huntertown increased our revenue, so homeowners in our territory have seen their fire-related tax rate actually go down. Homeowners paid slightly more for fire, but that was because their home values shot up, not because I raised taxes. The increased tax revenue then goes to increased investments in public safety.

We also control costs by being smart.

The main use of 911 is to call for an ambulance, not a fire engine. So when a second ambulance was needed for demand east of I-69 (currently we operate from Huntertown), we had to find a place to house paramedics there.

So I contacted a retirement community about parking an ambulance there and leasing a unit, a win-win: quicker responses east of I-69, a comfortable place for paramedics to recuperate between runs, and the retirement community gets peace of mind of having 24/7 paramedics on-site.

Two years into this and the cost to taxpayers for housing? It's $120 per year – not a $4 million fire station.

We have said Northeast is welcome to join us, but nearer our rate. They won't, even though we are building a second fire station across the road from them. We will not join them because we will not increase taxes 500% to 600+% to solve their 10% problem.

There is a much better way to do all this through economies of scale and working together.

The 600+% increase was caused by the township trustees and township advisory boards there; positions you may have voted for in the past but never gave a second thought.

If everything goes through, 2023's taxes will be even higher for these folks. This has not been money well spent.

Elections are in May.