A flood of lessons

This week marks the 40th anniversary of Fort Wayne's 1982 flood. If you lived here then, you may remember. If you didn't, ask one of us or search Google for photos, video, news and commentary.

Every five years since, local journalists have done “flood anniversary” stories. They recount the record snowfall, the rivers rising, and how floodwaters forced 9,000 people from their homes, damaged more than 1,800 residences and 250 businesses, and caused property damage of nearly $60 million.

Mostly, folks retell how an army of volunteers – many of them students – filled and placed hundreds of thousands of sandbags, saving countless lives and homes from the flood. “The Children's Crusade” was so impressive that national networks reported from Fort Wayne, and President Ronald Reagan flew into town to meet flood victims and throw sandbags.

While we worked the flood as the city's public information officers, this isn't one of those nostalgia pieces. Rather, it's about what we learned then and why that matters now.

Have faith in young talent: Most of the people leading the 1982 flood fight from the City-County Building, including Mayor Win Moses, were younger than 40. While we benefited greatly from city government veterans, crisis management is exhausting. When you see those “40 under 40” lists, take them seriously.

Plan for crises and work your crisis plans: Weather forecasters knew several weeks in advance a flood was possible. So, the mayor formed a flood task force long before the rivers began rising. The team and plans were ready when the flood hit.

Another planning lesson: Fort Wayne is less at risk from flooding today because Headwaters Park is a reality. But Headwaters was part of a grand downtown park designed by the architect Eric Kuhne decades ago. Despite Fort Wayne's flood risk, there were other priorities and limited funds, so disaster struck before Headwaters was built. Planning for crises is good. Funding and implementing those plans is better.

When it comes to crises, speed is essential: Unlike the recent pandemic, natural disasters (and some human ones) leave no time for debate. In our case, the water was rising toward the ceilings of living rooms. The mayor said, “Get out.” A rescuer arrived with a boat. Residents left. There wasn't time for City Council or the legislature to debate whether the mayor or public safety officers had the authority to act, or whether there were funds available. In a crisis, leaders must be empowered to lead.

Be honest and ask for help: When disaster strikes, some politicians try to keep folks reassured. “There's no need to panic,” they say, “COVID won't be that bad.” “We've never had a tornado here before.” “Our dikes will hold.” Famous last words.

In our view, the more honesty, the better. Tell people how bad it's going to be (or could be). Our city controller admitted upfront: “Our dikes weren't built to 1982 standards.” In the midst of flood-fighting, Mayor Moses said, “The dikes are the consistency of toothpaste.”

Honestly warned, people fled, quickly. Others volunteered – because they were asked. Instead of saying “Oh, we have plenty of city employees,” we made like today's leaders of European nations seeking help with Ukranian refugees. We asked school officials to close Fort Wayne's high schools so students could volunteer. They did, and schoolkids turned out by the thousands to help save their city.

Messaging matters: With young people throwing sandbags in the rain, Fort Wayne became known for its “Children's Crusade.”

A week after the flood, reeling from a 13.7% unemployment rate, we did something gutsy. (Some questioned our sanity.) Instead of trying to put the flooded-city image behind us, our economic development team created a print ad with the headline “The City that Saved Itself.”

It made the point that people who worked that hard to save their city would work just as hard for employers. The ad drew national media coverage. The headline became an unofficial slogan that resonates to this day.

Local media matter: Back then, there was no social media. But Fort Wayne was blessed with highly competitive newspaper, TV and radio journalists. We gave them candid information and asked for citizen volunteers. They carried the story and delivered results.

Sure, it was glamorous to have national media in town. But it was local journalists who helped save the city. It's a shame to see local media as threatened as they are 40 years later. Please, tune in, log on and read up. If you can, pay to subscribe. Local coverage is vital to our city and our democracy.

Surprise people with gratitude: When that many citizens helped save their city, we wanted to thank them. So a big amusement park provided 10,000 free tickets for flood fighters. We also wanted to offer Fort Wayne's young people a free concert. After turn downs from many of the top bands of the day, an up-and-coming rock artist from Indiana, then known as Johnny Cougar (read: John Mellencamp), agreed to perform for free at the Coliseum.

A week or so before the event, one of Mellencamp's songs climbed high on the charts. As he belted it out that night, we knew, like all those teenaged sandbaggers, that flood fighting did, indeed, “Hurt So Good.”