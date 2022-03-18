Healthy transparency

We've known for years that the cost of health care is rising to an unbearable level.

As a state senator, I recognize my responsibility to be part of the solution. It's surprising to me, however, that influential stakeholder groups are not willing to be part of finding solutions.

Transparency is the most promising solution to address health care costs. Hoosiers understand what goes into the cost of their health care, and employers should know what contributes to the cost of their premiums.

With this knowledge comes power. Once we understand what goes into costs, we can lower them effectively.

Over the past few years, my colleagues and I have put multiple transparency requirements into law, specifically focused on hospitals and health care providers.

Hospitals now must provide a list of the prices for all their services on their website for patients to easily access and provide good-faith estimates to patients. We no longer permit “surprise bills” to patients.

When these transparency measures were aimed at hospitals, groups such as Hoosiers for Affordable Health Care and the Employers Forum of Indiana were supportive of such efforts. I am disappointed to report that these same groups were nowhere to be found when I brought my bill this session to increase insurer transparency.

Senate Bill 249 would have required insurance companies to provide to employers an explanation of premium increases of more than 5%, so the employers can understand what is contributing to the cost they are paying to insure their employees.

If employers could see the factors contributing to their increasing premiums, they would be in a better position to address them.

Hoosiers for Affordable Health Care says transparency is one of its key agenda items with the goal of lowering health care costs, but the group was not supportive of my bill this year.

Instead, the organization began a public relations campaign attacking Indiana hospitals and offering a chance to win a $100 gift card to the writer who wrote the best negative story about their experience at an Indiana hospital.

Many hospital systems believe that to address increasing costs, they must address the underlying health of our community members, so they have created community programs to address the “whole health” of our community. Ironically, Hoosiers for Affordable Health Care has pushed back against these efforts, even though if we have healthier citizens, we will eventually have less need for expensive health care.

Even health insurance companies understand this.

“Improving health means more than just treating what ails us,” Anthem President and CEO Gail Boudreaux said in written comments. “We must address whole health and the physical, behavioral and social drivers that impact it.”

Anthem has been breaking profit records quarter after quarter, and its CEO reported annual compensation of about $17 million. I applaud their statement, and know they too want to join the fight to make Hoosiers healthier and keep our health care costs down.

If they also partner with hospital systems, and choose to use their insurance profits to assist in making healthier Hoosier communities, then the hospitals can better focus on the sick within their four walls.

From medical costs to prescription drugs prices to insurers' premium hikes, the free market can only provide relief if we have transparency.

We have made strides, but there is more to do.

If our progress stalls, the calls some are making in Washington, D.C., for single-payer health care and government price caps will get stronger.

I hope that Indiana's stakeholder groups and the legislature will remain committed to transparency in all sectors as the best solution with the least risk of unintended consequences.