Help at hand in facing family/partner violence

At SCAN, we have seen a growing trend of family/intimate partner violence in many of the families we are serving.

We know that if we don't address the issues surrounding prevention, identifying abuse and intervening, we are going to continue to see a generational pattern of abuse, reflecting the adage, “What surrounds us shapes us.”

We know violence is preventable and that we have a community that stands ready to ensure our children are safe and have the understanding, knowledge and experience of healthy, secure relationships and safe homes.

A first step toward preventing family and intimate partner violence is understanding what it really is. As informed individuals, many of us can believe we have a good understanding. But can we really see when it's happening, call it out and respond?

Family violence does not always look one way. It is defined as a pattern of one person trying to dominate or control another person.

It can look like physical abuse, hitting, pushing, kicking, strangling or even restraining/blocking an exit. It can also encompass sexual abuse, including forced sex, sexual assaults and/or sexual threats.

The range also includes emotional abuse, threats, manipulation, lies, stalking, name-calling, ignoring/punishing, economic abuse, denying access to bank accounts or other forms of financial access, and even religious abuse, using God to shame and manipulate.

It doesn't matter what form family violence takes, the need for power and control is the motivator. It is the same regardless of how it is played out and it knows no boundaries.

Nonviolent behavior and patterns can be just as dangerous and sometimes more insidious than physical assault.

The common denominator is the effect on the family and the individuals.

Whether adult or child, the outcomes can be unbelievably destructive and life-altering.

We see firsthand the devastation family violence has produced, and we know it is just the tip of the iceberg.

We want our agency and our community to be part of the solution because we know family violence is preventable when we all stand ready to support. To address this need, SCAN has expanded its line of services to include a Batterers Intervention Program and Education, group and therapeutic services to those who have experienced the effects of family/intimate partner violence.

If you or someone you know can relate to what I'm talking about, please reach out to us or the YWCA for help and connections to resources in our community. There are dedicated individuals who are ready to help you. You do not have to face this alone.

For more information on family/intimate partner violence, we have created a toolbox on our website (scanfw.org) with a variety of resources to help you navigate a family/intimate partner violence situation.