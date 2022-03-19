Family car: A germ factory on wheels

If you're eating right now, you may want to finish then come back to this.

If you're in the car reading this on your phone, you may want to stop.

Why? Because the inside of your car may be dirtier than the average toilet.

Scientists from the United Kingdom have revealed that cars are a traveling extravaganza of harmful microbes, reported the Daily Mail, a UK daily tabloid.

Researchers from Aston University in Birmingham took samples from a variety of car interiors to establish contamination levels.

Overall, trunks had the most bacteria, followed by the driver's seat, the gearshift and the back seat. We're not surprised by the back seat if you consider children.

“(All) six points swabbed within the cars were shown to harbor more bacteria than dirty toilet seats, they found,” the Daily Mail reported. “In particular, the study found that the trunk hosts significantly high levels of bacteria, including E.coli – commonly known as fecal bacteria.”

Why the trunk? Muddy boots and cleats, outdoor sports equipment such as balls and uniforms, lawn equipment – the great outdoors is glorious and contaminated.

Ironically, the steering wheel was the least-contaminated area, most likely a result of the rise in hand sanitizer use during the pandemic. There was also a correlation between the car's age and bacteria levels – the older the model, the more germs.

“The findings 'pose a clear concern' for anyone that puts their fruit and veg in the boot after a trip to the shops or enjoys a drive-through meal in their car,” said Dr. Jonathan Cox, a senior lecturer in microbiology at Aston University.

You could combat the contamination via cognitive dissonance – “I'm sure it's just nonsense, right?” – but we suggest more frequent interior cleanings and less munching in the car.