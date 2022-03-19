Lead latest threat to eagle population

Bald eagles are not only off the endangered species list, but our national bird is thriving. Currently, there are about 350 nesting pairs of eagles in Indiana, according to the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife.

Before recovery efforts began in the mid-1980s, the last known nest in Indiana was reported in 1897.

The first new nest of the 20th century was discovered in 1991.

But, as a story from Evansville points out, a new danger is emerging – lead poisoning from bullet fragments, shotgun pellets and lead tackle. Wildlife experts believe the eagles are ingesting the lead left in wounded animals that are scavenged by eagles.

Lead is a neurotoxin that even at low doses can affect how eagles fly, hunt and reproduce. Lead can also become lethal.

In February, the journal Science released a study that evaluated eagles in 38 states, and researchers found 46% of bald eagles and 47% of golden eagles had chronic lead poisoning.

“It's one of the most iconic parts of the conservation movement,” Laura Edmunds, clinical director at the Indiana Raptor Center, told the Evansville Courier & Press. “The only reason it hasn't had more attention until now is that there are more eagles now.”

Hunting and angling advocates, such as the Congressional Sportsmen Foundation, which promotes conservation measures, are pushing back on ammunition and tackle bans due mostly to economic reasons.

“Legislators should explore and support preemptive legislative and/or regulatory mechanisms to ensure changes in the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle are prohibited unless valid scientific justification is presented,” according to the foundation's website.