'They' are watching us

During my teenage years, my parents and I had an ongoing debate. When they would be upset or critical of something impacting our family, my parents would blame it on “them” or “they.” “They” did it. Why did “they” do it?

I would ask my parents to tell me who “they” were. I remember feeling like a smart aleck and feeling guilty each time I asked that question.

My memory of those parent-son skirmishes has faded over the years, probably because I am not proud of my challenging behavior. It accomplished nothing. I never learned who “they” were, but I have come to suspect that the mysterious “they” have found me in Fort Wayne.

Recently, “they” have provided me with lowlights and highlights. A lowlight was another Sunday without a new episode on PBS of “All Creatures Great and Small.” Highlights included how well the IU men and women's basketball teams played in their Big 10 tournaments.

Then came the Iowa game. Apparently “they,” aka the “referees,” told Iowa's players – but not IU's – that it was legal to shoot 3-point shots immediately after leaving the locker room.

The next morning, to wash away my sorrows, I jumped into the shower. Standing there, I noticed my feet getting unusually wet. The drain was unwilling to accept any more water or soap suds from me. If I had not been there, my feet could have drowned. They can't yell for help.

I was especially observant that morning because I had eaten my grapefruit before showering. My heightened alertness resulted from poking a spoon into a grapefruit and juice squirting into my eye.

That was a double whammy. I hate wasting even a drop of fresh grapefruit juice. Also, I'm not too enthusiastic about getting it in my eye. Was it my fault or did “they” cause it to happen?

Two days later I was calming down. It was Sunday and I had The Journal Gazette and the New York Times to distract me.

Newspapers inform me even when they offer opposing points of view. No, I am not talking about whether we should wear a mask, though a mask and goggles might have protected my face from grapefruit juice, especially if I were six feet away from the grapefruit.

I often have Becky take a cellphone photo of me with the front pages of both Sunday papers. Then I attach the photo to a text and send it to friends we have not seen in 20 years. Little do they know how little I know.

Cellphones also can be a source of information. Last Sunday, my cellphone needed to be charged but I could not find my charger. “They” must have hidden it. I searched in more places than a child looks for Easter eggs.

I mentioned this problem to my roommate. She innocently said she had put it in a bowl in the kitchen then covered the bowl with a lid so moisture would not get on the charger.

Though tempted to say her system would work better if both of us knew about it, I just said nobody told me. “Nobody” is a kin of “they” and “them.” I could blame my spouse, but years of experience tell me my next meal will be better if I blame “them.” I hope “they” don't mind.

Finally, I was able to settle down with The Journal Gazette. I read an article about a California woman who has become wealthy by arranging marriages for rich people.

I wanted to tell the matchmaker's clients to do what I did. Every Sunday afternoon take your prospective spouse to a restaurant – for me it was a Big Boy in Bloomington – and buy her, or him, a tenderloin sandwich, french fries and an orange drink. You may have to do it for several Sundays, but it works.

During my meanderings, I think I hear the voices of “they” in my head. It also happens when I look at my face in the mirror. Older eyes are looking back at me. Does that mean “they” have found me?

Who else could it be?

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.