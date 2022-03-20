Parkview pride: 'Just say yes' attitude has helped carry region through pandemic

I recently had the opportunity to meet with a number of Parkview co-workers and leaders to ask them how they are feeling now, after two years of serving our patients and families through four COVID-19 surges.

As our COVID admissions have fallen significantly over the past two weeks, it's given us a chance to reflect and regroup.

In speaking with our nursing leaders, they expressed a range of emotions: tired and bruised, but hopeful; ready to move forward, but a little paranoid; very proud of our team's ability to serve the community.

I share their pride. In fact, I've never been more proud of anything Parkview has accomplished. We've been fortunate to receive a number of national awards over the years, but none of them compare to the ability to care for our community during this season.

Despite daunting circumstances, our goal over the past two years has been to “just say yes.”

To say yes to taking the next patient, no matter how full we were. To say yes not only to all our patients in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, but also patients from Michigan, Dayton, Goshen, Elkhart and South Bend who could not be cared for in their local communities. We always found the room and the resources to serve them, and very few health systems across the country were able to do that.

It took innovation, a tremendous amount of resources and amazing effort to accomplish. Here are a few of the numbers:

• 240 permanent inpatient beds and 120 overflow beds were added – the equivalent of adding another major hospital to the region.

• 65 temporary emergency rooms were added to meet the surge demand.

• 600 temporary nurses and clinical care providers were added, from across the country, to support the efforts of our teams.

These efforts helped us care for more than 70% of the COVID patients in our region and allowed us to continue caring for non-COVID patients as well. While managing record high volumes in our hospitals, we also provided more than 175,000 vaccinations at Parkview's COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

As you might imagine, the expenses associated with this continuous access to care were significant, and we are still funding close to $20 million per month in temporary labor, even as the pandemic subsides.

But even with the added costs, and now with inflation we haven't seen in 40 years, we made a commitment during the pandemic to also say yes to lower prices. In 2020, we lowered prices by 12%, and in 2021, we did not increase prices.

These changes, and additional pricing commitments through 2025, are projected to lower the cost of care for our community by more than $1.1 billion over that five-year period.

On behalf of our Parkview family, we count it an honor and a privilege to take care of your family. We greatly appreciate your support over the past two years, and we are more confident than ever that we can continue to provide excellent care to every person every day, no matter what challenges we face together.

Mike Packnett is CEO of Parkview Health.