Thinking on your feet

On the whiteboard in my office are two handwritten words: “Solvitur Ambulando.”

They have been there since well before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They mean “It is solved by walking.”

Whether it was Diogenes or St. Augustine who first said it doesn't matter. For me, it is true.

It has long been my habit, weather permitting, to take phone calls while walking outside. I have even conducted staff meetings while walking. I just think better standing and walking.

Thomas Jefferson said, “The object of walking is to relax the mind,” and there is research that shows more benefits than that.

Walking increases brain connectivity and cognitive function through increased blood flow and growth of new neurons. Walking encourages the release of those valuable neurotransmitters, endorphins, helping both memory and creative thought.

Steve Jobs, Apple co-creator, took a walk when he was faced with a challenging problem or needed to think through a situation. One Stanford University study showed a creative boost of 60% after a walk outside, a boost that continued even after the end of the walk.

Dog owners have lower blood pressure, less stress, and stronger bones and muscles. I don't think it has anything to do with the dog. It is because we have to take “woman's best friend” for a walk each day.

During the early months of uncertainty and COVID quarantine, I renewed the habit of regular walks. Being in the house for work hours and after-work hours as well was making me restless, tense and less creative. Time spent walking through the neighborhood helped me relax and chased away the doom-and-gloom attitude trying to creep into my thinking.

Walking works to unwind the mind. A destination is not necessary. Thus, the labyrinth. These simple geometrical maze-like patterns require no thought to get to the center only to retrace the path to the exit. There are no decisions; one only walks the path.

Try it. There is one outside Trinity Episcopal Church on West Berry Street.

Darwin developed his theory of evolution as he walked. Dickens, Nietzsche, Beethoven, Thoreau and Emerson were inspired by their walks.

But this is the privilege of the able-bodied and, perhaps, privileged. How does one reap the benefit of endorphins in a neighborhood where, because of traffic or danger, walking is ill-advised? A sidewalk that is passable for an able-bodied person may be unnavigable for a person with crutches or in a wheelchair. Yet he or she can still benefit from that short journey if the path is navigable.

How does one find the joy of clearing one's thoughts when intersections are not safe to cross or the path is uneven?

I may live where there are sidewalks, but if they are not cleared of snow or ice, my gaze is focused on my footing rather than on my thoughts.

In Allen County and Fort Wayne, we are seeing more public art, murals and sculptures, along with more parks, landscaping and playgrounds. More trails and sidewalks are being built as we grow, but we need to do better. We must commit to maintaining the sidewalks for all. When you shovel your sidewalks of snow and ice, you may be providing the means for someone to walk or wheel to jobs, schools and shopping.

Sidewalks that are uneven, fractured or buckled become barriers rather than paths to independence. When the city repairs and expands sidewalks and trails, we create an environment that is good for the neurological development of everyone.

The mental health of the community can be enhanced by a short walk or travel each day, whether by walking, wheeling or hitching a ride. That short walk needs to be on safe and well-maintained paths. Safe passage adds to the sense of community and well-being.

Solving the problems of unnavigable sidewalks may “pave” the way for new health, creativity and well-being for more people in our city.

Patti Hays is CEO of the AWS Foundation.