Caring for our own

March is Disability Awareness Month. It's also the 40-year anniversary of a flood that brought our city together. You've likely heard the famous sandbag story of Fort Wayne by now. On those rainy days in March, our city rallied around a common cause – a devastating flood – and did what had to be done to protect our most vulnerable residents at that moment.

We might forget that not everyone was hauling sandbags. There were people delivering the bags, people tending to the injured, mothers at home nursing their babies, believers on their knees praying, and someone making sure everyone was fed at the end of the day. Our city created a web of protection in response to the historic flood, even though not all of us were at risk of harm.

While the COVID-19 alarm bells have faded into the distance for many of us, especially as we navigate increasingly pernicious international dangers including the invasion of Ukraine, we have neighbors in our city for whom the alarm bells are still ringing loudly.

Did you know that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are six times more likely to die from COVID-19 than other people? This is due to a number of confounding factors, including higher likelihood of other health issues and the increased risk of communal living spaces.

But it isn't our responsibility to understand why our disabled neighbors (or our elderly neighbors or our immuno-compromised neighbors or our youngest neighbors) are at higher risk from COVID. We didn't need to understand why a historic flood struck in 1982. We just needed to know that sandbags would help. We knew that those sandbags needed to be delivered. We knew that the injured needed tending. And we knew that everyone needed a meal after the hard day's work.

We know of a few things that help prevent the spread and severity of COVID-19, though we respect that our knowledge is evolving daily. And we know you might not be able (or willing) to do all of these. We simply ask that each day you choose a few ways you can “carry sandbags” for our neighbors who are at the highest risk during these complicated times:

Get vaccinated if you haven't yet, get boosted if you have. This not only helps provide a web of protection for yourself, it also helps with transmission to our disabled neighbors. Think of the sandbags! Not everyone was strong enough to lift a bag, but if you were, you were out there!

Talk about vaccines with those you love. This isn't about pressure or shaming, it's about information sharing and opportunities. The more we talk about the vaccine, the lower the stigma associated (on either side of your decision) will be. There were no mass text messages in 1982, no social media blasts. People found ways to help and get involved back then because they heard from someone who was already helping.

Wear a high-quality mask in places that people need to go. We know masks are no longer mandated, but we hope you'll consider keeping a high-quality mask in your car for when you go into places that all of us should have access to, regardless of our underlying health concerns. Think grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, doctor's offices and gyms. We'd encourage you to keep masking everywhere in public, but even making the choice to just wear a mask in the grocery store could be life-saving to your neighbor with an intellectual or developmental disability. And, of course, please wear a mask if you are suffering from any contagious illness.

We know masks aren't convenient or comfortable. Neither was the process of building levees to protect from future flooding, but we can manage small inconveniences for long-term protection.

Care. Care about your neighbors who are such an important part of the fabric of this city. Care about making sure that your actions don't hurt those with less power than you, even if you're upset about the actions of people with more power than you.

Compare the actual harm/inconvenience you might experience from any of the above against the risk of death for a care provider for adults with disabilities, or the risk of death for an immuno-compromised child, or the risk of exacerbated illness for someone who already suffers from several invisible and chronic illnesses, like many disabled people do.

We tell the story of the flood of 1982 again and again because it reveals the best of us. When we show care for our neighbors above ourselves, that is when we are the best of Fort Wayne.

We're asking you to remember that we are more than the City that Saved Itself. We are the City that Loves Itself and the City that Protects Itself. Our disabled community and the service providers who celebrate and work with them have brought us the largest international event ever to be held in Fort Wayne (the International Blind Sports Federation's Goalball and Judo Paralympic qualifying event held in 2019). Human services organizations (including those serving our disabled and chronically ill neighbors) contribute more than $722 million to Allen County's gross regional product annually.

But most importantly – they are us. They belong to us and we belong to them.

We know you are overwhelmed with all the world is asking you to care about right now, but we want to remind you that sometimes the easiest and most urgent things to care about are the closest to home.