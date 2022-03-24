Getting facts straight on COVID vaccines

As a pediatrician in our community, I have seen the havoc and chaos that COVID-19 has produced over the last two years. I have gone from an eerily quiet practice initially to now a very busy one. I have seen our country, community and families divided by this pandemic.

Yet I have seen medical professionals take care of patients in an endless stream and forget about their own health. I have seen science rise to new heights to protect our world against this virus by producing a safe and effective vaccine in record time.

But I have seen the scientific community ridiculed due to a misunderstanding of how science works. I have experienced COVID-19 myself (before vaccines were available) and have seen it ravage many families I know, both before and, sadly, since a vaccine to protect became available.

I myself am fully vaccinated, and on a daily basis I encourage parents to vaccinate their children. In many ways, this pandemic has been the hardest time in my 25 years as a physician. And yet I still care very much about my family, my patients, my community, my country and my world.

As a pediatrician, one of my primary focuses is to keep children healthy by vaccinating them against illness, and I feel it is important for me to write factual information about the COVID-19 vaccine since there is so much information available via social media, the internet and print that is misinformation. So, I present the following facts regarding COVID-19 and the mRNA vaccines.

Rapid development

In 2019, COVID-19 was identified in China and had two features: it could infect humans, and it spread easily. A pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Vaccine development started immediately. Usually, vaccines take years or decades to create, but there are two reasons the COVID-19 vaccine was ready for market in less than one year. First, more resources than ever before in history were dedicated to development. Second, the processes involved in vaccine development were done simultaneously instead of one after another.

An analogy would be many cars going down a multilane highway versus a train with many cars following one another down a single track. In this way, the COVID-19 vaccine was developed without eliminating any of the steps that all other vaccines go through before they are given to us.

How mRNA vaccines work

Two of the most effective vaccines available in the United States are the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which are mRNA vaccines.

mRNA is a blueprint for making proteins in our cells. When the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is given, the mRNA is taken up by special cells in the immune system. The cell then makes a COVID-19 spike protein and displays it on the outside of the cell. These cells then go to the lymph nodes (glands) in our bodies where other immune cells recognize the spike protein as foreign and make antibodies to the spike protein. These antibodies then protect us if we are exposed to the real COVID-19 virus.

One thing to note: The mRNA does not enter the nucleus of our cells where our DNA resides, therefore the COVID-19 vaccine cannot change our DNA.

The ingredients in mRNA vaccine are lipids, salt and sugar. The lipids are little bubbles of fat that protect the mRNA and make it easier to enter the cell. The salt keeps the acidity of the vaccine close to the acidity of our bodies so it doesn't damage cells. The sugar keeps the bubbles of fat from sticking to each other.

The vaccine does not contain animal products, antibiotics, blood products, DNA, egg protein, fetal cells, gluten, microchips, preservatives or soy.

Side effects

Side effects of the vaccine include fatigue, headache and muscle aches, usually lasting one to two days. Less often you can have fever, chills and joint pain.

In males less than 30 years old, there is a rare risk of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, usually within four days of the vaccine. Symptoms include chest pain and shortness of breath, and medical care should be sought. Importantly, these symptoms usually resolve on their own and, to date, have not been shown to cause long-term heart damage.

These vaccines are 80% to 95% effective at preventing hospitalization and death from a COVID-19 infection. The risk of complications and death from a COVID-19 infection is much higher than the risk associated with vaccination.

Vaccine components are processed in the body within the first few weeks after vaccination. This includes breakdown and removal of all vaccine components. The only thing left after vaccination is the immunity generated to protect you against COVID-19.

Two hundred years of vaccine history provide evidence that long-term effects from the vaccine would not be expected. Any negative effects after vaccination occur within six weeks of vaccination. This is why the FDA requires at least eight weeks of clinical trials.

Fertility and pregnancy

There has been news and social media misinformation circulating regarding fertility and safety of vaccination during pregnancy.

Infertility trials have shown that pregnancies have occurred at the same rate in vaccinated and unvaccinated groups. Thus, there is no evidence of a negative effect on fertility after vaccination with COVID-19 vaccine.

In women who are pregnant, vaccination has been found to be safe for baby and mom. And, in fact, pregnant women who get COVID-19 are at increased risk of suffering severe illness and of losing their pregnancy.

For women who are breastfeeding, we know that vaccine components and the virus do not cross over through breast milk, but the antibodies that protect against COVID-19 do. Thus, a breastfeeding mom who is vaccinated is protecting her newborn against this infection.

Contagious after shots

Lastly, when a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, they cannot spread the virus, as the vaccination does not contain a live virus. Neither can a live COVID-19 virus be produced in our bodies due to vaccination.

However, it is possible for a vaccinated person to become infected with COVID-19. During the few days it takes for your immune system to respond to this infection, you may be able to shed virus from your nose.

Several factors would determine whether you were able to spread the virus to others, including how easily that particular strain is transmissible, how much the virus is able to replicate before your immune system stops the virus, and how physically close you are to others.

By spreading correct information, I hope that people who have been hesitant to obtain this vaccination due to lack of information are now more comfortable and ready to get their vaccine to protect themselves, their family and their community.

Carol Butler is a pediatrician practicing in Bluffton.