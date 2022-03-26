Brilliant invention

Thanks to everyone who responded to the letter I wrote last September that wheels on suitcases are one of the world's greatest inventions. Since then, I've been wondering what I would consider to be the second greatest invention of our time. In a landslide, I realized that it must be sticky notes.

So, then I wondered, “Who 'invented' sticky notes?” Of course, we remember the movie where in a hilarious scene the character played by Lisa Kudrow claimed she had invented sticky notes; but of course, that was only a movie. If you Google that question, you'll find many answers and a few lawsuits regarding who gets credit.

However, I found that the most prevalent one stated that in 1968, Spencer Silver developed sticky notes. At that time, Silver was a scientist at 3M, but many others helped in its development.

Just think about it for a moment. What would your life be without sticky notes? See what I mean?

First of all, the color of sticky notes was ingenious. Bright yellow or iridescent pink or bilious orange. Their colors are such that you can't miss them and you can't ignore them. There they are, stuck to your whatever or other, glowing in both the dark and light. They refuse to be overlooked.

Then, the fact that they stick is magnificent. Envelopes often never stay closed correctly, stamps fall off, legs I've glued on stools collapse, but sticky notes stick. Everywhere.

Once a week I put them on my bathroom mirror to remind me before I go to bed, “Take out the garbage.” I stick them to my purse. “You need to buy milk.” The perimeter of my computer is lined with them reminding me to do such and such. “Call so and so.”

While I was still working, I would leave the office with them all over my briefcase. The receptionist would often ask, “Do you know you have a sticky note on your butt?” I really didn't know I did, but I always answered, “Yeah. That's to remind me to sit down while I'm driving home.”

It is important, however, to set limits for yourself sticky-note-wise. I have a policy not to put any more than three sticky notes on my purse at a time, as any more than that tends to look tacky and draws attention. Also, anymore than three will prompt nosey people to inquire about those yellow things on your purse, and that can be uncomfortable if one of them reminds you to buy any personal items at the pharmacy, like Depends or Ex-Lax.

There is also the danger that you can come to depend on sticky notes too much. “Ay, there's the rub,” as Shakespeare would say. Depending on them too much can cause SND (Sticky Note Dependency), a syndrome doctors are just now beginning to recognize.

This occurs especially in seniors. If you have already discovered that you were using way too many sticky notes and can't function well without a plethora of them all over the place, then you have already discovered what a dichotomy this can all be. Because once you start hiding your sticky notes and you can't see them, they have become totally useless and are no longer reminding you of things. See the vicious cycle a person can fall into?

So don't use them so much that you become dependent on them. You might have to join Sticky Noters Anonymous. It meets every Wednesday, but I can't remember where and can't find the sticky note that reminded me.

I must write myself a sticky note to remind me to look for my sticky notes. Here's a toast to Spencer Silver, whoever he is.

Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.