New narrative needed on vaping

As a community leader and parent, I am concerned about the link between youth vaping and depression, mental and physical illness. I would like to dispel several myths in an effort to change the narrative in the minds of our youths.

Myth 1: Vaping helps to reduce anxiety.

Fact: Vaping nicotine can worsen anxiety symptoms and amplify feelings of depression. Recent studies reveal a troubling link between vaping nicotine and mental health. My goal is to start an initiative in our community to create awareness of the damaging effects of vaping, educate parents as well as those vaping and give useful tools to help them quit.

On April 16, there will be a community event called IMPACT Expo to discuss issues faced by youth and young adults. The more awareness young people have about the damage vaping does to their bodies and minds, the more empowered they will be to quit and educate others.

Prevention is key and easier than treatment later. Peer education can play a particularly important role in youths not ever starting.

Anti-vaping information is needed in middle school, high school and college as part of the curriculum to educate young people before they start the habit. Schools must provide educational strategies and resources for teachers and students to raise awareness.

Ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products – including flavored e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars – is critical to stopping the youth e-cigarette epidemic and creating the first tobacco-free generation.

According to the latest data from the 2020 National Youth Tobacco Survey, 3.6 million youths were e-cigarette users. From 2017 to 2019, e-cigarette use among high school students more than doubled.

E-cigarettes pose serious risks to the health of young people, and the U.S. surgeon general has concluded that youth use of nicotine in any form, including e-cigarettes, is unsafe.

Myth 2: E-cigarettes are safer than regular cigarettes.

Fact: Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, particularly the parts that are responsible for attention, memory and learning. The surgeon general also found that using nicotine in adolescence can increase the risk of future addiction to other drugs.

Other studies have found that youths who use e-cigarettes are more likely to become smokers, and many are low-risk youth who would not have otherwise smoked cigarettes. Juul and other e-cigarettes deliver massive doses of nicotine, putting youth users at greater risk of addiction. Each Juul pod (cartridge of nicotine) delivers as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes.

Myth 3: It doesn't affect me if my friends vape.

Fact: Secondhand nicotine vape increased from 11.7% to 15.6% during the study period in this population. Stronger associations were observed when analysis was restricted to participants who were neither smokers nor vapers. Secondhand nicotine vape exposure was associated with increased risk of bronchitis symptoms and shortness of breath among young adults.

There is a growing movement by policymakers at all levels to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco products. The Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) study conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health identified flavored tobacco products as a potential motivation for youth and young adults to begin using tobacco.

This association led two states – California and Massachusetts – to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products and three states to end the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

Five states and dozens of cities have taken action. Once fully implemented, these laws will protect 17.7 million kids. New York, which banned flavored e-cigarettes in 2020, is considering a bill that would prohibit the sale of flavored smokeless tobacco within 500 feet of a school.

Demand a ban on flavored-tobacco products. Contact the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (260-702-4750) and urge him to support a ban on all e-cigarette products.

By joining together, we can promote a tobacco-free generation and build a support team of teen advocates who stand to promote cessation. If you need support to quit, text DITCHVAPE to 88709 to receive tips, 24-hour support and daily motivation.

Natasha Andrews is a Fort Wayne resident and a chaplain with Christian Chaplains & Coaching.