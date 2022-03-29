The Arc bends toward inclusion of people with disabilities

On Feb. 26, 1987, President Ronald Reagan officially declared March National Disabilities Awareness Month.

The proclamation called for people to provide understanding, encouragement and opportunities to help those with disabilities lead productive and fulfilling lives.

The Arc of Indiana works every day to raise awareness about the strengths and needs of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Equally important, we work to be part of the solution in ensuring that all people have the opportunity to live, learn, work and fully participate in their community.

We want to be at the table and “in the room where it happens” not only to represent people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but also to ensure those people have a voice at the table through our strong affiliation with Self-Advocates of Indiana.

Through our work at the Statehouse and representation on the Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services Advisory Council, Vocational Rehabilitation Commission, Community and Home Options to Institutional Care Board, Special Education Advisory Committee and other committees, task forces and commissions, we work to raise awareness and bring the voice of families and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to state-level planning and decision-making that directly affects Hoosiers across their lifespan.

We are also committed to directly serving people with disabilities to lead fuller, more inclusive lives.

Through The Arc of Indiana Master Trust, people of all disabilities have increased financial security by having access to resources that can be saved and easily used for qualified disability and personal expenses.

The creation of The Arc of Indiana Foundation's Erskine Green Training Institute provides opportunities for people with disabilities for postsecondary vocational training that empowers and leads to meaningful employment.

Our team of family advocates with The Arc Advocacy Network provides information, guidance and advocacy to ensure children and adults with disabilities receive the programs and services they are entitled to and are aware of local community resources that can help them lead their best lives.

Since our founding in 1956, people with disabilities have moved from a life cut off from the world around them in institutions, to leading fuller, more meaningful lives with their family, classmates, friends, co-workers and neighbors. We are proud to have played an important role in this over our 65-plus years.

Our work is not done. In March and every other month of the year, we will continue our work to empower people with disabilities and to inspire positive change.