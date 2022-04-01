A clear, bright line

It was the “smack seen 'round the world” – the Oscars incident that smothered the net, instantly dividing followers, fans and anyone else who loathed to open a social media app this week into #TeamSmith or #TeamRock.

Honestly, I was rather surprised by how an incident such as this had become a polarizing issue so quickly, which I suppose shows me how naïve I still am in my 40s. Every issue and incident now demands that you choose a side and stand your ground, particularly if it's one that the majority of the public has no great knowledge of, experience with or stake in the outcome.

Having written articles for years now, I've become very aware of how the issues I do not address are as vital as the ones I do, leaving myself open to criticism by the “but what about???” crowd in the responses I receive. In the spirit that the obvious is no longer such, or at the very least subjective, please bear with me while I attend to this.

1) I do not feel that any kind of verbal assault, especially the mocking of any medical condition, is acceptable. I can understand why people view the comments Chris Rock made toward Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, in this category, regardless of whether Rock was aware of the condition she was suffering from or otherwise. (Also, I understand that both have apologized publicly, which is great considering I'm more concerned with the response by the public as opposed to the incident itself.)

2) I understand how easy it can be to want to defend the bad actions of good people, especially ones we admire. Both Rock and Smith are known to be hardworking, genuine and giving artists with accomplishments we want to continue to celebrate. However, neither acted in a manner that flattered or reflected this.

3) I understand to the highest degree how it feels to be constantly judged as a woman and the importance of having people in my life who stand by and for me in these times. I also relate to women who feel there is a lack of men who will stand, defend and protect them in a world where we are constantly under attack. This is an enormously important issue that deserves to be researched and discussed; however, this is not my focus at the moment.

The greatest problem for me dwells in this: By searching for ways to condone violence, we are seeking loopholes and acceptance for physical assault. As a society, we've grown to accept and act upon instant gratuitous action, and there's nothing sweeter when it's served with a side of justifiable vengeance.

The problem that comes with this is that once we've demonstrated the acceptance, we grant an open invitation.

As a survivor of domestic violence, I am no stranger to the shame and pain that accompanies both physical and verbal abuse. The excuses still ring in my ears when I remember countless times I found myself on the floor sobbing after the rage had again been unleashed.

“You know how to push my buttons when you won't shut up.” “You think you can say whatever you want and there won't be consequences?” “You had to know I didn't think that was funny.” “I told you not to bring that up.” “The things you said were worse than what I did.” “You can't act self-righteous now; you knew it would make me mad.”

All of these responses I read over and over in defense of Smith, and I've been cringing inside all week as every rebuttal reminds me why I let my own abuse continue for so long. Because it proves what we, the beaten, have long known deep down: Those who are hit are the ones first blamed. We've run our mouths, acted insolently, insulted our abuser and, in whatever other way, deserved the violence dealt upon us by our mouths. Like the excuses I've read on so many posts, “What did we think would happen?”

Answer: We thought that we lived in a society where regardless of what someone thinks of what we say, no one has the right to physically harm us. Which, as we well know, is subjective.

I realize my situation is drastically different than what occurred here, not the least being that Smith has been championed for standing up for his wife.

Again, we want to applaud the admirable qualities, and there is nothing more swooning than a man who stands up for his woman.

But Pinkett Smith is not a child. She is not an invalid, weak minded or incapable of defending herself from crass and attacking words in a public venue. She is a formidable woman of color with accomplishments in her own right, one who was not in danger of physical harm that would have required a physical defense.

And her husband didn't simply stand up for her; he physically attacked another human being.

Would this have been acceptable had this been a female who had made the same joke Rock did? The words would have had the same damage, same impact. It's still a man defending his wife, right?

By all accounts of those who defend these actions, Smith would have been within his right to strike a female on that stage for hurling those insults. Only ... we don't like the glamour, the romanticized narrative to that story, even if the actions are still the same.

Regardless of the person, the status, the gender or even the genuine desire for what we feel is justifiable, what is true for one must be true for all. If we are to deny the actions of those who would impose violence upon others, we must accept that this is a human right, deserving of everyone.

Settling for anything less is nothing short of a smack in the face.

Jama Smith is regional philanthropy officer with the American Red Cross Indiana Region.