King's dream remains bound by society's chains

“Like anybody, I would like to live a long life; longevity has its place. But, I'm not concerned about that now. I just want to do God's will. And, he's allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I've looked over. And I've seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land.”

– Martin Luther King, Jr.

April 3, 1968

Less than 24 hours would pass before the life of this great American hero would run out of gas. We had just heard him declare, “I'm not fearing any man” – but little did he know an assassin had developed a sordid plan.

The struggle had caused him his life, created grieving children and a wife, and left a void that still remains in the journey to rid our nation of racial strife.

This ground on which we stand is still far from the promised land. We have had undeniable progress, but there are still miles to go in the process.

Yes, we have an African-American woman about to be given a Supreme Court life term, but there are also daily and deadly instances that show we remain susceptible to racism's germ.

Our nation is still, in the words of the late but great Maya Angelou, “the yet to be United States of America.”

In his book, “I May Not Get There With You: The True Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Michael Eric Dyson suggests that “amnesia also makes it easier for Americans to believe that racial progress was an inevitable feature of American history. Amnesia makes people forget that the specific problems between blacks and whites are not faceless, nameless, voiceless and raceless. It can also make us forget that racial problems are not self-resolving.” Indeed, no process is ever inevitable and, in fact, if issues are left unaddressed the results almost always end up regrettable.

Our nation cannot continue to be so adored that its inequities are patently ignored.

If this present political environment is indicative of the majority's intellectual and moral alignment, then our nation is headed to even more dangerous levels of confinement. Instead of a premise based on the “land of the free,” there is a vocal minority who want to create the “land of me.”

It is a not-so-subtle return to the “Southern strategy” of 1968 that appealed to people's baser instincts about race, believing that people of color should be kept in their place.

Many of us hoped that the use of such tactics on the political stump would ultimately cause its proponents to end up in the dump, but unfortunately such rhetoric seems to be getting them over the hump.

For those of us working daily and diligently for unity, such developments cause us to wonder whether the journey to the mountaintop was just an act of futility. Well, I still believe as King did then, that the issue is not whether but when. It remains an attainable goal, but it requires an honest inventory of our citizens' soul.

The enemies of King's “beloved community” are trusting the traditional reliance of the majority's silence. His contention that “there comes a time when silence is betrayal” needs to be heard now more than ever. If freedom and equality is our choice, then we must find the courage again to speak with one voice.

Maybe it's time to go back to the mountaintop and ignite a renewed sense of energy that the new bigots and agents of intolerance will be unable to stop.

Let's go back to the mountaintop and apologize for all the instances where we let the ball drop. Let's go back to the mountaintop and show that we understand King's words are to be used for more than a prop but as fuel for the struggle that causes racism to ultimately flop.

The dreamer may have been killed, but let's commit ourselves to earnestly working to see his dream fulfilled.

The Rev. Bill McGill is senior pastor at Imani Baptist Temple.