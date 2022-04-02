Battle of the sexes

A nursery rhyme said to be about 200 years old may be partly to blame for a cloud under which we males exist. I am referring to the allegation that boys are made of snips and snails and puppy-dogs' tails.

If you were less than 200 years old when you first heard or read that nursery tale, it may have given you a bad impression of males. As a male I felt relief, knowing I lived free of high expectations.

Apparently our constitutional makeup is such that we are incapable of sound decisions. My inability to do the right thing was illustrated by my mother telling me at dinnertime to add more salt to my food. She would say this before I had tasted my food.

“Frankie, those potatoes need more salt,” she would say. Her statement was not meant to convey information. It was an order.

Mom was an excellent cook, so I never questioned her. After stuffing my face and getting ready to leave the table, I would be commanded by Mom: “Have some more meatloaf and potatoes.”

The talent to make men question themselves must have been passed on to my wife during her childhood in distant Evansville. In her brain was planted the idea that women must tell men what to wear.

Often when we are preparing to go out in public, my wife will say, “You're not wearing that, are you?” My response, early in our marriage, would be, “Well, yes, I was planning to wear this.”

Now, in the second century of our matrimony, my wife still inquires if my wardrobe of the moment is what I intend to wear outside in the light of day. To expedite our pending adventure, I simply reply, “Apparently not. Why don't you tell me what I will be wearing?”

I was reminded of my inability to select food or clothing before a recent spring trip. My wife's advice was bouncing off the walls.

“Remember not to eat more than one egg salad sandwich. You know how they affect you.”

“Why do you need so many bright-colored shirts?”' she often asks. I reply, “They are less likely to advertise taco sauce or blueberries which ski down the slope of my protruding stomach.”

“Speaking of your eating habits,” she goes on, “you need to quit eating chips while you are driving. The crumbs get in the car seat and on the floor.”

“Do you really need to take Bermuda shorts?” she asks. “I'm not saying your legs aren't attractive but ... well, OK, I am saying your legs might scare children.”

“Do me a favor,” she will say. “If you insist on wearing shorts, please do not wear white socks which go halfway up your calves.” Then she adds, “And definitely do not wear black socks with shorts.”

“Do not worry,” I reply. “I always wear those low-cut style white socks.”

“Hmm,” she says. “That would be an improvement. Just do not wear sandals. The world does not need to see your toes.”

“Oh, another thing,” she says. “Do not suck in your stomach when a pretty girl walks by. You look so pathetic when you do that.”

Temporary relief from my training as a male came when we attended a very crowded outdoor event. Many men were smoking cigars. Though I was innocent, my wife reminded me of her dislike of cigar smoke.

To emphasize the positive, I reminded my wife of the benefits of husbands playing golf, fishing and laughing.

Golf gets us outdoors and provides exercise. Fishing puts men in a meditative state and puts food on the table. Laughing relieves tension and promotes camaraderie.

My wife's polite response is sprinkled with cynicism. She claims the only exercise in golf is getting in and out of the cart.

Fishing, in her opinion, only promotes jealousy about which bait to use and why, when and where other fishermen are catching more fish.

Laughing, my wife suspects, is what men do when a fellow golfer or fisherman suffers a misfortune. OK, there may be some truth in that.

Imperfect as I am, it makes perfect sense to do stupid things to make my wife laugh. After all, she is a girl, made of sugar and spice and everything nice.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.