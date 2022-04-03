All they need is love

Moms of trans kids are so tired. We can't keep living in flight-or-fight mode. We need you.

I'm a Christian, a nurse and a hard-working, loving mom of seven children. One of them, my 11-year-old daughter Kai, is transgender. She's happy and healthy, with a huge circle of friends and a supportive school in Austin, Texas.

I'm just like you – except that now my state wants to investigate me as a child abuser.

That's right. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants to criminalize me and my family, simply because we're trying to provide a loving home for our trans daughter.

Abbott recently issued horrifying, unconstitutional orders directing our state's office of Child Protective Services to investigate parents of transgender children for child abuse. The only one engaging in child abuse here is Abbott – and his equally cruel attorney general, Ken Paxton.

I had to leave my home of Pearland, Texas, when my ultra-conservative family and megachurch refused to accept Kai's existence as a transgender child. I used to be one of those ultra-conservative, uninformed people myself. But then I had Kai.

I learned that being trans is perfectly natural.

I also learned that the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association are all clear about how to treat transgender children: with accepting, age-appropriate and gender-affirming care.

I knew then that I had to do anything I could to protect Kai and help her to thrive the same as any other child. We moved to Austin in search of a more affirming community, and we found one. But now we're under attack from the state government.

Abbott's order may or may not be enforced, but the damage is already widespread. People are afraid, our kids are targets, and we've been identified as people who hurt our children.

Unfortunately, our state is hardly alone.

Just last year, lawmakers in 33 states (including Indiana) introduced more than 100 cruel, unscientific and unconstitutional bills targeting trans kids and adults. They want the government to decide everything from which bathrooms kids use to the names they're called. These cruel politicians even want to ban kids from receiving evidenced-based, medically necessary health care.

So my daughter and I, along with other trans kids and their moms, have testified and rallied and educated wherever we can, working against anti-trans bills in Texas and beyond. Kai and I have traveled the country talking to churches, faith leaders, practitioners and politicians.

We're working not just for our kids, but yours, too. All children deserve equal human rights – and the most love, the best education and the highest-quality medical care we can give them.

We're fighting to secure those rights for all kids, whatever their gender, orientation, race, ZIP code or family wealth.

We're fighting for you, too, and we ask that you join us.

Please don't wait until you have a transgender loved one to realize the truth about what it means to be transgender. Go now to reputable sources such as your local chapters of PFLAG, Equality and GLAAD, or any number of professional medical and psychiatric organizations.

Learn about the wonderful gender spectrum and how to support all children, no matter where they fall on it. Join us to beat back the discrimination and hatred and help spread love and understanding instead.

From the depths of my Southern heart, I plead: Join us, y'all. Our children need you, and we all need one another.

Together we will win.

Kimberly Shappley is a registered nurse and mother of a transgender child in Austin, Texas. Her op-ed was distributed by OtherWords.org.