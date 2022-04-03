Not always paramount:

Sen. Mike Braun's recent comments about his preference for the right of states to establish the bounds of marriage shows an enduring knowledge gap that is not unique to Braun about the relationship between state law and individual rights.

In the American federal system, some areas are exclusively the domain of the federal government, such as establishing a currency, while others are within the states' control, like the legal institution of marriage. As anyone who has applied for a marriage license knows, the couple doesn't go to the Social Security office or another federal agency for such a document.

Instead, it's the county clerk or a similar office that issues them.

If marriage is the turf of state law, why has the Supreme Court weighed in time and again on marriage as a constitutional law issue? Short answer: the liberty interest contained within the text of the 14th Amendment.

The clause reads: “nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” The 14th Amendment's due process provision specifically applies to the states and is sometimes called substantive due process.

The 14th Amendment is far reaching, including provisions for birthright citizenship, equal protection of the laws, due process, and the essentially moribund privileges and immunities clause. It is part of the trio of Civil War amendments, the other two being the 13th, which abolished slavery, and the 15th, which prohibited racial discrimination in voting.

These three amendments, ratified between 1865 and 1870, marked a substantial shift in the relationship of states to the federal government, with states ceding authority to the federal government by way of individual rights.

The Supreme Court has extended the 14th Amendment's liberty interest to fundamental rights, which are considered to be deeply rooted in American history and tradition. While states preserve many rights, they are not unlimited.

In other words, states need a really good reason – subject to strict scrutiny review – to regulate certain activities such as interstate travel, voting or marriage.

The line of argument for substantive due process originated with a 1925 decision, Pierce vs. Society of Sisters, which held that an Oregon law requiring children to attend public schools was unconstitutional. It continued with cases that upheld the constitutionality of minimum wages, recognized the right to access contraception and the legality of abortion.

Perhaps the best known language of substantive due process comes from the 1965 Griswold vs. Connecticut access-to-contraception case, which identified the “penumbra” of rights emanating from the first eight amendments, including a right to privacy that does not exist within the language of the Constitution itself.

One of the frustrations with the 14th Amendment's liberty interests is that it identifies rights that are unenumerated – i.e. not listed – within the document. In other words, what exactly is liberty?

Like much of constitutional law, it is left to the courts to decide, which is why Supreme Court nomination hearings feel like such a high-stakes exercise. As a rule, if someone likes the decision of the court, it will be deemed to be rightly decided. If one does not like the outcome, he or she may call it “judicial activism.”

Substantive due process is often used in conjunction with the equal protection clause. Using interracial marriage, it can be argued as an equal protection problem – why can states treat people differently based on the racial makeup of a couple? – in addition to a substantive due process challenge.

Same goes for same-sex marriage: Is it a matter of treating people differently based on the genders of the partners or does the liberty interest of marriage extend to same-sex couples? This is the kind of argument that lights up constitutional law professors while the non-lawyers' eyes glaze over.

Ultimately, substantive due process is a well-established legal doctrine that leaves law students, the general public and apparently elected officials confused.

One way to look at it is to determine what level of government involvement or interference are we as a society willing to accept or demand in the sphere of our most intimate decisions such as whom to marry or how to parent our children? What role should the state of Indiana have in decisions between a pregnant person and a physician about terminating a pregnancy? How should the government determine which couples are eligible for marriage? How involved should the state be in parents' decision to raise their children?

There are no easy answers here; different people will arrive at different conclusions about what is appropriate. Regardless, the 14th Amendment's liberty interest remains steadfast in the Constitution's text, forcing state legislatures, litigants and courts to wrestle with the role of state government in some of our most personal decisions.

Rachel Blakeman is director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.