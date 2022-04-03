Standing up to sexual violence

In 2015, when I was only 19 years old, I went to visit a friend at another campus for the weekend. What I didn't know is that night would become the single, most-defining experience of my life.

Like countless other college students, after that night I would have a new title attached to my name – sexual assault survivor.

Prior to this night, I was so many other things: high school honors student, aspiring singer, youth mentor, student leader, liberal arts educated, younger sister, daughter.

Needless to say, that night did not go as planned. And after being raped, I was left to try to put the pieces of myself back together, even though they have never looked quite the same.

I finished that school year, came home for the summer and never went back to that college.

I share my story because it echoes that of so many other survivors. In the United States, 1 in every 5 women and 1 in every 16 men experience sexual assault while in college – and this is just what we know based on reports.

Sexual assault is one of the most underreported crimes to law enforcement, with 85% of all assaults going unreported.

I frequently refer to sexual assault as a national epidemic, citing statistics such as the ones stated above.

We are not only talking about one of the most underreported crimes, but we are also describing one of history's oldest crimes. For thousands of years, sexual assault wasn't even considered a crime. Instead, it was just viewed as the price for being less than.

The person who committed the crime was frequently celebrated, leaving the individual who was violated left with society's shame.

Like many other social issues today, this is one deeply entrenched in patriarchal, racist, classist, violent, systemic oppression.

If you are viewed as less than in any way, you are at risk.

For every man raped, 14 women will be. Perpetrators are Caucasian 57% of the time. If you identify as transgender, you have a 50% risk of being assaulted, and those with disabilities are assaulted at a rate three times higher than average.

The only solution offered is to be subjected to a more oppressive process, the criminal justice system. This comes with no guarantee of outcome and survivors are left with an impossible decision: speak up and be questioned, poked, prodded and judged, or stay silent and try to move forward.

Our policies have not changed with time and society.

Gov. Eric Holcomb recently signed into law effective July 1 the first change in Indiana consent law since the 1800s. That took years and multiple attempts to pass through the General Assembly.

I look to the legislature when trying to understand why it took so long to update this one law.

Could it be in part because when your General Assembly is 76% male and 89% Caucasian there is reluctance to change the balance of power and control they have held in our society since its very inception?

The issue and prevalence of sexual assault in our community is similar to so many others we are facing. Correcting balances of power and control that have been in place for thousands of years is not going to happen overnight, but we can choose to start to be part of the solution.

Educate yourself on the issues, advocate for policy reform you believe in. Become an intentional bystander offering intervention next time you see someone who looks uncomfortable in a restaurant or public space.

Learn what resources are available in our community for survivors. Take advantage of the opportunities and events happening in our community during April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

I am happy to report that after losing myself for several years and significant recovery work, I found my way to social work, graduated from a different college, and have since been working to develop programming and support for other survivors of sexual violence.

I invite you to work daily to address issues of racism, feminism and violence, for these are all rooted together in finding a solution to keeping our community safe.

Emma Walker is a sexual violence coordinator with YWCA Northeast Indiana.