A question of time

The Allen County commissioners recently released a report about future needs and plans for the Allen County Jail.

The headline is the proposal for a new $300 million building to house a larger jail population, with about 1,500 beds.

Whenever a community considers a large, new investment, I think it is worth reflecting and reconsidering the value of the investment. What do we, as a community, get out of our jail system? Are there changes to the system that can make our community better?

Remember, prison and jail are not the same. Nationwide, there are about 1.2 million people in prison and about 700,000 in jail. Despite sounding similar in structure – they both contain inmates for example – they are very different.

The average length of stay in a prison is 1-3 years, depending how you measure it. In jail, the average stay is about 23 days.

Furthermore, it is not the same 700,000 people sitting in jail for a year. Rather, over a year different people cycle in and out of jail, each spending an average of 23 days. Over a year, about 10 million people walk in and out of jail.

So in broad strokes, prison is for people found guilty and spending a long time. Jail is a 23-day stay before something else happens.

It is with that context in mind that I read the report. The basic situation is that the current Allen County jail has about 740 beds, but is considered operationally full at about 600 beds. The daily population is between 750 and 900 people.

In a class-action lawsuit, a judge recently ruled that inmates at the jail were suffering cruel and unusual punishment because of this overcrowding.

The report described, briefly, some efforts on the part of sheriffs and judges to limit the jail's population, but there were repeated statements emphasizing limitations from state and federal requirements.

Based on three different methods, the report predicted, within two decades, a need for between 1,300 and 1,700 beds.

The current Allen County facility could be expanded to about 900 beds for about $25 million. To meet the 1,300-1,700 bed need, however, appears to require a new building and would cost about $300 million.

In my reading of the report, I saw no deep skepticism or justification for what is accomplished by meeting this need.

It may be unfair to expect that justification in a narrow report such as this one, but I do think it needs to be answered before our community invests so much.

The answer probably starts with describing who spends time in jail. Nationally, about 60% of people in jail are pretrial. They have not been convicted of a crime. They may have a set bail, but are presumably unable to pay.

The rest of the people in jail are a mix, such as those found guilty and serving a short-term sentence.

Of those people in jail before their trial, about 75% nationally have been arrested for nonviolent offenses. The most common offenses are related to traffic, property, drugs or public disorder. Think driving with a suspended license or illegal drug use.

Not surprisingly, mental illness plays an important role here. The Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics has found that about 60% of people in jail report a mental illness during the preceding year. The most serious conditions include bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and major depression.

So what is accomplished by having people accused, but not yet convicted, serving about 23 days in jail? Based on the successful class-action lawsuit, it does not appear that their mental illnesses, drug problems or illegal driving will be better after the 23-day stay. It seems unlikely our community will be any safer or more healthy.

This average length of jail time has changed over the past several decades. According to the Allen County report, in the early 1990s the average time in jail was 12 days.

That shift, from 12 days to 23, makes a big difference in our jail population. Since these people are accused of crimes such as unlicensed driving, drug activity or shoplifting, what do we get for those 11 extra days in jail?

More precisely, what would we get if we pushed that jail time back down to the old, early 1990s average of 12 days?

By my calculation, a shift of 23 to 12 days would change the 1,500 bed requirement to 780 beds, almost exactly the current capacity.

That is, we would get the current jail, without a $300 million expansion, with no overcrowding.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.