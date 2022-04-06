The path forward

Although we had anticipated it for several months, when the final gavel sounded and the words “You are dismissed” were spoken on March 28, an era ended and a time of uncertainty began for the administrators, teachers, support staff, students, parents and patrons of Northwest Allen County Schools.

For 12 years, whether one liked Chris Himsel or not, we who lived, worked, attended school or depended on Northwest Allen County Schools for our livelihood knew a few things.

We knew there was a certain expectation to the “way things were to be done” in the school district. I never worked for Himsel, but I know many of his administrators, and I know there were things you did not do if you expected to continue in that kind of role.

Whether you were on the job or off the job, there was a certain level of civility that was expected. It was to be lived as one set the example for others to follow. I have no doubt that will continue under a new leader.

Teachers knew that teaching in Northwest, although there are the same kinds of issues with students that occur anywhere else, they had the backing of the central office and the administration, and that when concerns were raised, their voice was heard. Teachers expected to be treated with respect and courtesy. Parents cared about how their kids did in school.

But things started to change about a year ago. Things started to get ugly, and most of us sat on the sidelines and watched it happen, not really certain what, if anything, we should or could do about it.

So, we did nothing because we thought, “This is not the norm. People don't act like this in our school district. People don't treat people like this is in our board meetings.”

Since it was happening in other districts – Carmel, Columbus, Center Grove – and in other states, we thought perhaps it was the “new norm” and that it was the “way things were to be done now” as board members were shouted down off the stage, people brought guns to board meetings, public comment was curtailed or shut down, and many board meetings went virtual.

In one northwest Indiana school district, the superintendent told the principals to stop coming to board meetings because he did not “have enough police officers to ensure the safety of principals to get them safely to their cars after the meetings each time the board met.”

Before we go back to the wild, Wild West and allow mob rule to become our way of life and our new manner of doing things, I think it is time to reexamine how and why we do things the way we do them in our schools from several points of view before it becomes too late and we no longer can find our way through the gathering storm.

An elected school board is the way we keep public schools, well, public. It's never easy to be a board member, but we still need good, calm, rational people to run for school boards. We need people who will take the time to learn good board governance and understand their role, which is to make decisions as a unified whole, not as an island of misfit toys trying to gain political clout.

Choosing and evaluating the superintendent is the most important role of the school board. Maintaining a close relationship with that superintendent is the board's most important job, and that superintendent is the board's only employee.

Public comment is not just a matter of state law at board meetings; it is how the public voice is heard. But it should not be conducted by external groups trying to foment rebellion and further political agendas. Ousting a superintendent via the public comment of a board meeting should be a civic embarrassment, not a moment of community pride.

Board meetings should be conducted with decorum and dignity, adhering to the kind of behavior we want our children to manifest in public – listening carefully, asking questions without shouting, treating everyone with respect, making decisions based on the common good.

There are legitimate ways to get an administrator to move on to another placement, even a superintendent. None of those legitimate ways include harassment, threats or attacks against the administrator or family members.

And, finally, it is the solemn responsibility of every person who is a part of the school district to represent that school district in the best light possible. If we want a great superintendent for Northwest Allen County Schools, and we do, we really must work on our skills in making them feel at home. And supported. And welcome.

As has been noted elsewhere in this paper, this year has been a big year for superintendent openings and searches. Many districts have seen the number of candidates drop considerably from what they would typically see. One such candidate I know personally has gotten interviews at nearly every district to which he has applied.

As we learn from our experiences, and yes, our mistakes, let us commit ourselves to representing Northwest Allen County Schools not only as a great place to live, but also as a great place to work in our schools, and an outstanding place for our children to learn.