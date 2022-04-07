Counting kicks keeps baby's health on track

Childbirth in the U.S. can be dangerous, compared with other developed nations.

Roughly every 12 hours, a woman dies of a pregnancy-related cause, and 60% of these causes are preventable. In addition, many babies continue to be born too early, too small or too sick to go home with their families.

These alarming statistics are why Anthem and its affiliated health plans and the Anthem Foundation are at the forefront of improving maternal and infant health, especially in communities of color.

We are working across the country, hand in hand with community partners, to drive change.

Most recently, the Anthem Foundation committed nearly $15 million nationwide to support maternal health initiatives that could affect up to 100,000 women.

Each will focus on one or more of the following: reducing preterm birth rate, reducing maternal morbidity and mortality, and reducing primary cesarean rate.

These grants are part of up to $30 million the foundation plans to invest over the next three years to improve maternal health outcomes, particularly for socially vulnerable populations.

We know babies of Black moms and Black moms themselves are more likely to die in pregnancy. To ensure our funding reaches the communities in which it is needed most, we are placing an emphasis on programs specifically working to create equity in maternal health care.

We are focusing on programs that address racial disparities and biases, address health-related social needs, remove barriers to care and drive specific measurable outcomes.

We believe that a happy and healthy baby begins with a happy and healthy mother.

Every year in the U.S., 24,000 babies are stillborn – 1 out of every 167 pregnancies. For infants of Black moms, that number is even higher: 1 in 94. Improved prenatal education is a preventive action that can help reduce infant mortality. According to CDC Wonder, Indiana loses about 502 babies to stillbirth each year.

That's why Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana joined forces with Count the Kicks to empower and educate expectant women about preventing stillbirth by monitoring fetal movement in the third trimester.

Research proves the importance of tracking fetal movement, and Count the Kicks encourages moms to get to know the normal movement pattern for their baby by using the free Count the Kicks app.

Kick counting data can be emailed or texted directly to providers – a helpful way to determine the next best steps for mom and baby.

Count the Kicks developed a public health campaign credited with reducing Iowa's stillbirth rate by nearly 32% over 10 years. And this past year, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana has partnered with this organization to expand its reach.

I encourage all expectant moms to download the free app; it is available in the iOS and Google Play app stores. It will provide you with a simple, non-invasive way to monitor your baby's well-being every day. The Count the Kicks app is available in 14 languages.

App users can see their kick-counting history, rate the strength of their baby's movements, set daily reminders and can count for single babies and twins.

Nearly 2,500 expectant women have downloaded the app in Indiana already. Through this collaboration, we are hoping to bring the same success to Indiana that was experienced in Iowa; this would save about 161 Hoosier babies each year.

Through approaches such as these – which combine data, community engagement and education – we are working to break down barriers and increase access to high-quality maternal health care for women and their babies.