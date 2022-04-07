Lifting every voice

We write as persons of Christian faith to thank JAVA (Justice, Accountability, and Victim Advocacy – javafw.org) for its initiation of a discussion last week of our jail, its procedures and polices, and our care for those who are mentally challenged and ill as relates to breaking the law.

Thank you for allowing witnesses to share their experience so we can bring needed transparency and correction.

Biblically instructed people know we have a Gospel mandate to serve humanely those who are confronting mental illness, the need for correction and issues of addiction which often lead to lawbreaking.

Hebrews 13.3 says: “Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.”

People with mental impairments need medication and/or treatment, which may be why they have found themselves breaking the law. In our jail system, often that is made more complicated as family members are denied or limited access once a person is in the jail system.

In past years, Faith in Indiana called for accountability and change in this area, asking for a 24-bed pre-jail alternative for those who facing addiction or mental conditions such as autism or bipolar disorder.

Also requested was the use of social workers on some calls, so as to protect both police and the public when mental illness challenges or moments of extreme stress are present, as in cases of domestic violence. A new program called HART has fulfilled some of that call.

The Gospel reminds us that every person is created in the image of God and sacred in worth. The Bible gives clarity that sometimes murderers (such as Moses and Paul), prostitutes and other lawbreakers are the ones through whom God chooses to bless society.

Nelson Mandela is an example of a jailed dissident who came out of jail to lead a nation to racial reconciliation.

We know that jail is often a first step into disease, rape, loss of job, loss of child, loss of home and even loss of life, rather than a step toward lifegiving repentance and restoration.

We know also there are a disproportionate number of Black and brown people in jails all over the nation. Overincarceration is a major national shame; the USA has 5% of the world's population yet imprisons 25% of the world's incarcerated.

So, a discussion of jail reform is needed, and timely, especially as Allen County considers construction of a new jail.

Perhaps the money for a new jail would be better spent implementing best practices such as education, training, psychological help and needed support to prevent bail-driven incarceration of unconvicted citizens. We have post-conviction diversion programs, but what about pre-incarceration measures that are working in other communities?

Also, there is an apparent need for a community-located people's oversight board to collaborate for transparency and creative processes of reconciliation. And – a big question – if we find ourselves unable to properly staff the current facilty, how do we expect to staff a larger facility?

Recently, it became known that Indiana has a $5 billion surplus in the state budget. Surpluses exist in Allen County as well. Perhaps some of the surplus could be used to implement better governance, holding Quality Correctional Care (the entity responsible for medical care and treatment in the jail) to do what it is contracted and paid to do.

We long for a governance that will take seriously the struggles of the poor and marginalized, the mentally challenged and addicted, and not make things worse through unjust and dehumanizing treatment.

At a time when, in some areas of the USA, jails are being transformed into community centers of treatment, hope and education, it is long overdue that Allen County closely study its jailing practice, both the good and the improvable aspects, to determine the best way forward for us all.

All voices are important in this discussion, all faiths included, but the most important are the voices of the hurt, maimed, injusticed or violated because of insensitive or inhumane jailing practices.

In the long run, all of us have a huge investment in a just and restorative management of our jail, for it is a reflection of our faith in human life and God.