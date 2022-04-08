Close call with China

Our nation today faces grave concerns over the threat of China attempting to seize control of Taiwan, the island nation we have sworn to protect.

This is not the first time we have faced the prospect of going to war with China over the fate of Taiwan (formerly Formosa). Many people today may not be aware of how close our country came to war with China 67 years ago.

Around the middle of February 1955, I was serving on the destroyer USS Arnold J. Isbell. At the time, I was classified as a fire control technician second class petty officer.

The Isbell (DD-869) took the rescued crew of a Navy Skyraider onboard after their aircraft was shot down by Chinese ground fire.

As part of the 7th Fleet, the Isbell and other ships in its task force were assigned to provide protection against Chinese interference while the evacuation of Nationalist personnel and removal of their military materiel from the Tachen Islands was underway.

The Isbell was anchored within sight of the pier of one of the small islands, where a transport ship was being loaded. With the aid of binoculars, one could see from my ship the activity at the little port. Personnel were carrying various items down a hill to the loading dock, where loading of the cargo was in process.

It was apparent that the line of Nationalist personnel heading toward the dock were receiving constant small-arms fire from Red Chinese forces situated on the crest of the hill. Nevertheless, the loading procedure was completed successfully.

The morning of the second day of the evacuation, while I was walking forward on the starboard side of the Isbell's main deck, I was startled to see a low-flying aircraft trailing smoke and moving parallel to our ship in the same direction as the Isbell's bow was pointing.

I immediately recognized it as an A-1 Skyraider as it flew within 100 feet of the Isbell's starboard side and continued to lose altitude. The Skyraider could still be seen as it crashed into the water a few hundred yards off the Isbell's starboard bow.

The water temperature at this time in February was probably in the 30s. Sailors were taught that hypothermia could set in quickly in temperatures that low. Our crewmen scrambled to get a motor-launch into the water in an attempt to rescue the crew members from the frigid waters.

Precious minutes were lost while our boat crew reported to their station topside, lowered the motor-launch into the water and got it underway. In the meantime, a Nationalist patrol boat could be seen racing full steam to the splashdown site. The patrol boat arrived first and picked up the three crewmen.

The three were ultimately brought onboard the Isbell, where they were immediately escorted to the sick bay to be checked out. To warm them up, they were stripped of their wet clothing, covered with blankets and given ample rations of rum “to warm their innards.” All three crew members checked out well medically and were in an extremely “happy” state when they were transferred back to their carrier.

During the three-day evacuation, especially during the night, there were many flyovers by Red Chinese aircraft. These provocative acts caused the Isbell crew to be at their battle stations most of the time. Being at anchor, with no quick way to steam away, made the situation particularly hairy for the Isbell crew.

My battle station was in the Plot Room, which housed the MK 1A Fire Control Computer and the MK 6 Stable Element. Primarily, my function was to man the firing key, which was mounted on one side of the Stable Element. The firing key was a brass mechanism in the shape of a pistol handle used to remotely fire the six 5-inch guns in our main battery.

A rather humorous thing occurred the evening of the second day, when things seemed to have quieted down a bit and we were secured from general quarters. This respite gave most of the crewmen some time to take care of personal needs and ready themselves for the next possible alert.

I decided to take a shower and freshen up with a change of clothing. Unbeknownst to me, while I was enjoying my shower, the GQ alert was again sounded. With the shower going full blast, I was unable to hear the familiar alert: “All hands man your battle stations!”

Before I had finished my shower, I heard a loud banging on the side of the shower stall. I peered outside to see the chief master at arms as he bellowed in my face, “Geyer, get your ass to your battle station, pronto! GQ sounded five minutes ago!”

I had no choice but to jump out of the shower stall, wrap my towel around my waist, slip into my Japanese flip-flops and run frantically down the very cold midship passageway to get to my battle station. Even though we had another intense situation at hand, with more Chinese bogies being detected in the area, my fellow fire control techs laughed hysterically when I burst into the Plot Room.

It was an embarrassing scene, indeed, and my buddies never let me forget it.

Later that night, when the Chinese air intrusion was at its peak, our MK 25 Fire Control Radar became inoperative; was later found to be a blown magnetron tube. Without our FC radar, we were virtually blind.

We were left with no accurate way to detect and track enemy aircraft and, if necessary, no way to engage them effectively. Our only alternative would have been to aim our guns manually, using the pointer-trainer optical mechanisms in the Main Battery Director. This method would have been next to useless in total darkness.

We would have been sitting ducks had the enemy attacked that night. Thankfully, their aggression was limited to just the flyovers.

The next day, with the evacuation completed, we and the other ships in the task force weighed anchors and left. Fortunately, we were able to steam away without having had to fire a shot.

It's shocking to recall that our presence in the area 67 years ago pushed us to the brink of an all-out war with China.