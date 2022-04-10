A precedent for punishment

About 75 years ago, a series of remarkable events occurred: Many of the Nazi officials who gave the orders and the subordinates who executed those orders were being tried in international courts for the crimes they had committed against innocent civilians. This reckoning was a novel concept and an unprecedented moment in world history.

Long before Germany's defeat in World War II, leaders of the Allied nations had known about the atrocities being committed by the leaders of Nazi Germany, even if the full scope of the Holocaust wasn't clear.

In October 1943, those leaders – President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Prime Minister Josef Stalin – signed the Moscow Declaration of German Atrocities. This agreement established that those who had committed barbaric acts would be held responsible in courts of law. It also established rules for how and where they would be tried.

By war's end, when the full extent of the horrors now known as the Holocaust had become known, Nazi Germany had murdered 11 million people, including almost 6 million Jews and 5 million others the Nazis deemed “undesirable” and, as such, a threat to the “master race” Nazism was determined to create. These groups included Roma (gypsies), Jehovah's Witnesses, criminals, political dissenters, homosexuals, and people with physical or mental disabilities.

Some of these victims were killed immediately after being taken prisoner, but many died after months or even years of torture, forced labor and starvation.

As stated in the Holocaust Encyclopedia on the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's website, “In August 1945, Britain, France, the Soviet Union and the United States signed the London Agreement and Charter (also called the Nuremberg Charter). The Charter established an International Military Tribunal (IMT) in Nuremberg, Germany, to try major German war criminals. It assigned the IMT jurisdiction over crimes against peace, war crimes, and crimes against humanity, which include such crimes as 'murder, extermination, enslavement, deportation ... or persecutions on political, racial, or religious grounds.' ”

The most famous trial, commonly referred to as the Nuremberg Trial, began in October 1945. Twenty-two high-ranking officials of the German government were tried for their crimes; of the 19 who were convicted on various charges, 12 were sentenced to death. Three defendants were acquitted.

In the trials that followed between 1945 and 1949, thousands of perpetrators were tried in Germany and in other countries where the atrocities had occurred.

Yet not all of the Nazi perpetrators were brought to justice. Some of the most notorious, including Adolf Hitler himself, chose to take their own lives when it became clear they were on the brink of certain defeat. Others were able to escape, with many fleeing to South America. Some of those perpetrators were eventually captured and brought to justice, while others lived out their lives and were never held to account for their horrific crimes.

What was so remarkable about these trials and the ones afterward, continuing for many years?

As explained in Michael Berenbaum's “The World Must Know” (2006), “...for the first time in history, leaders of a regime were held legally accountable for crimes committed in the course of carrying out their government's policy. Individuals were held responsible for their deeds. They could not shelter themselves in the defense that they were merely carrying out orders.”

These war crimes trials are the focus of the Jewish Federation's Commemoration of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) this year. The keynote speaker will be Chad Austin, professor of law and co-director of international programs for the United States Air Force Academy's Department of Law. Austin is a specialist in international humanitarian law.

The ongoing significance of these trials cannot be overstated. As we look around our world today, we see yet another power-hungry despot who has invaded a neighboring country, terrorized its citizens, killed thousands of them and decimated its infrastructure. We can only hope the world will remember the principles established in the 1940s trials and that this war criminal, too, will face justice.

Fran Adler, a retired copy editor with The News-Sentinel, is past president of the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne and a community volunteer.